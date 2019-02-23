You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams stepping down from board

Sat, Feb 23, 2019 - 7:26 AM

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter Inc. co-founder Evan Williams will step down from the company's board at the end of February.

"It's been an incredible 13 years, and I'm proud of what Twitter has accomplished during my time with the company," Mr Williams, 46, now chief executive office of web publisher Medium Corp., said Friday in a company filing.

In 2006, Mr Williams, Jack Dorsey and Biz Stone started the San Francisco-based social media company known for its original 140-character limit on messages. He served various roles at the company, including chief executive officer, chief product officer and board chairman before leaving day-to-day responsibilities in late 2010. He started Medium in 2012. Twitter went public in 2013.

Mr Williams, in a tweet, thanked Mr Dorsey and Mr Stone for "starting this crazy company with me - and continuing to make it better and better."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company has suffered from comparisons with Facebook Inc., and at about 321 million monthly average users, has far fewer users than the social media giant. Mr Dorsey, who had left the company, returned as chief executive officer in 2015. He has emphasized video and live events to add to the conversation on the site and gained the backing of investors.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Branson's Virgin Galactic takes another step toward space tourism

Warning issued over attacks on internet infrastructure

Razer unveils Echo Base, a startup with mission to disrupt traditional real estate

Apple teams with Ant Financial, banks for interest-free iPhone financing in China

Under fire Huawei and foldable screens in focus at top mobile fair

Tech-focused property startup Echo Base backed by Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang announced

Editor's Choice

BT_20190223_BRUNCHPG1COVERF_3704915.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Brunch

Shaken and stirred: What it takes to run some of Singapore's best bars

BT_20190223_STARHUB_3704870.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war

BT_20190223_BANKS_3704965.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks stung by Q4 market volatility

Most Read

1 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
2 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
3 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
4 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

BT_20190223_STARHUB_3704870.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war

Feb 23, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs need more help to kick-start digital journey

BT_20190223_BANKS_3704965.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks stung by Q4 market volatility

Feb 23, 2019
Garage

Developer Space @ Google Singapore takes off

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening