You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 11:14 AM

nz_qanon_120121.jpg
Twitter announced on Monday it has suspended "more than 70,000 accounts" linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory following the attack on the US Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter announced on Monday it has suspended "more than 70,000 accounts" linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory following the attack on the US Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters.

"Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon," Twitter said in a blog post.

"Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Samsung bets on bespoke fridges to win millennials

Trump protest outside Twitter HQ over ban flops

Twitter's 'problematic' Trump ban troubles Europe

Facebook executive says 'no plans' to end Trump ban

Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown

Samsung surges after Intel is said to consider chip outsourcing

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 11:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains as stocks dip on Washington worries, rising virus cases

[BENGALURU] Gold ticked higher on Tuesday as Asian stocks slipped on political ferment in Washington and a global...

Jan 12, 2021 11:26 AM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks swing as virus and unrest offset vaccine, stimulus

[HONG KONG] Asian markets fluctuated on Tuesday as hopes for the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and a new stimulus...

Jan 12, 2021 11:19 AM
Consumer

Alzheimer's drug shows promise in small trial

[NEW YORK] In a small clinical trial, an experimental Alzheimer's drug slowed the rate at which patients lost the...

Jan 12, 2021 11:07 AM
Government & Economy

Labour recovery from Covid-19 shock cannot be left to market forces: Tharman

HANDLING the labour market shock wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic requires "high-quality and effective coordination...

Jan 12, 2021 11:06 AM
Consumer

UK retailers call for police help to enforce mask rules

[LONDON] British retailers called on the police to help enforce the wearing of masks to limit the spread of Covid-19...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of Covid-19

Stocks to watch: SGX, AEM, CEI, Olam, CRCT

SGX looking into listing of special purpose acquisition companies

Federal Reserve officials see strong economic rebound, fanning talk of taper

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for