Twitter suspends account it says impersonated Russia's Putin

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 9:47 AM

[BENGALURU] Twitter Inc said on Wednesday that it suspended an account for impersonating Russian President Vladimir Putin on the social media platform.

"We suspended @putinRF_eng for impersonation based on a valid report we received from Russian officials," Twitter said on Wednesday.

Twitter spokesman Ian Plunkett said that the suspended account was not affiliated with Mr Putin.

According to archived images of the account, it was created in November 2012, had about one million followers and mainly posted official government links to Mr Putin's public appearances.

