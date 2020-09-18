You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter tightens security for politicians and journalists

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 6:39 AM

nz_Twitter_180938.jpg
Twitter on Thursday said it is tightening security of high-profile politicians, campaigns and journalists as a "critical preventative step" ahead of the US presidential election.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter on Thursday said it is tightening security of high-profile politicians, campaigns and journalists as a "critical preventative step" ahead of the US presidential election.

Twitter will be implementing more sophisticated systems to detect suspicious activity and ramp up defences intended to thwart hackers from taking over accounts, according to the social media platform popular with US President Donald Trump.

"Implementing these security measures is a critical preventative step," the tech firm's safety team said in a blog post.

Twitter maintained that it is "focused on keeping high-profile accounts on Twitter safe and secure during the 2020 US election."

Accounts targeted for heightened security include federal and state politicians; political parties; candidates; presidential campaigns, and journalists who cover them.

SEE ALSO

Twitter may remove unverified election result claims

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Such accounts will be required to use strong passwords, and Twitter will enable a setting that requires confirmation by email or phone number to reset passwords.

Twitter also encouraged people managing those accounts to use two-factor authentication that requires a back-up validation, for example a confirmation code sent by text message, when logging in.

The safety team said it was applying lessons learned from prior incidents.

Hackers in July took over dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts with an attack that tricked a handful of employees into giving up their credentials, according to the company.

The incident by bitcoin scammers stemmed from a "spear phishing" attack which deceived employees about the origin of the messages, Twitter said.

While that massive hack duped people out of money, it sparked concerns that legitimate accounts could be commandeered by malicious characters out to sway elections or cause conflict.

Twitter and other social media platforms are under pressure to stop being used to spread misinformation or exacerbate social division, ahead of the US presidential election in November.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Facebook to curb private groups spreading hate, misinformation

Zopim co-founder eyes post-Covid travel surge with startup GoTrippin

GovTech licenses smart thermal scanner software to 3 SMEs and a non-profit body

Snowflake raises US$3b in blockbuster IPO

GovTech licenses smart thermal scanner software to SMEs, non-profit organisation

Australian regulator dares Facebook to block news content

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 06:50 AM
Technology

Facebook to curb private groups spreading hate, misinformation

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Thursday said it is cracking down on private groups where hate or misinformation is...

Sep 18, 2020 06:47 AM
Consumer

Moderna shares Covid-19 vaccine trial blueprints, will others follow?

[WASHINGTON] US biotech firm Moderna, one of nine companies in the late stages of clinical trials for a Covid-19...

Sep 18, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Ex-FBI chief Comey to testify to Congress ahead of election

[WASHINGTON] Former FBI director James Comey, whose investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails shook the final days...

Sep 18, 2020 06:36 AM
Government & Economy

Half of Covid-19 patients suffer ongoing fatigue: study

[LONDON] More than half of patients and staff who had Covid-19 at an Irish hospital suffered persistent fatigue in...

Sep 18, 2020 06:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises 2%, reverses loses as Opec+ addresses market weakness

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose more than 2 per cent on Thursday, turning positive as Opec and its allies said the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.