You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter to liaise with India's election body ahead of polls

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

TWITTER Inc plans to boost hiring in India and appoint an officer to liaise with the Election Commission (EC), a senior executive said on Tuesday, responding to concerns about political misuse of social media ahead of this year's general elections.

Speaking a day after an Indian parliamentary committee told the company to engage more with the EC to help ensure a free and fair vote, Twitter's global head of public policy, Colin Crowell, told Reuters the election was a top priority for the company. Mr Crowell said he had told the panel that "we will certainly have a process and mechanism in place to address issues that will arise during the election period".

The company was prepared to meet a request to hire an officer to liaise with the EC, he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

India, which has one of the world's biggest Internet markets, has stepped up scrutiny of social media firms to curb the propagation of so-called fake news and prevent foreign interference in the election, which is due by May and in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a second term.

Twitter is also in the process of hiring a country head for India, Mr Crowell said, declining to give a specific timeline.

Twitter's former India head, Taranjeet Singh, stepped down late last year and another executive is currently serving as the interim chief of local operations.

Calling India an "incredibly important" market, Mr Crowell said the company was going to invest "both in personnel and in the platform, particularly because we have this important election coming up here".

He did not elaborate. REUTERS

Technology

Warren Buffett joins the crowd struggling to understand Oracle

US consumer regulator forms task force to monitor big tech

Handset makers look to gamers for sales boost

New US antitrust task force could unwind tech mergers

Top gadgets at Mobile World Congress

Samsung, Huawei price folding phones around US$2,000

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Feb 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Impact of diesel tax hike, foreign labour leads debate

BT_20190228_PMAS_3708982.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS: Current settings for exchange rate still 'appropriate'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening