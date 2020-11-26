You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter to revive controversial account verification system

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

TWITTER Inc will bring back its system for verifying user identities next year, and is asking people to provide feedback on what the requirements should be for the coveted blue check mark.

The San Francisco-based company will start letting people request verification in early 2021. It published a draft document on Tuesday outlining a preliminary set of requirements. Accounts must be active, notable and "associated with a prominently recognised individual or brand". Twitter also highlighted six types of accounts that will qualify, but suggested others may come later: Government; Companies, Brands and Non-Profit Organisations; News; Entertainment; Sports; Activists, Organisers, and Other Influential Individuals.

Twitter said users can give the company feedback on the criteria for two weeks, then it plans to publish a final policy on Dec 17.

Twitter has used a blue check mark to verify the identity of well-known and popular Twitter users for years - a way to distinguish real users and corporate accounts from potential impersonators.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But the verification programme has been confusing, and the company has offered little clarity around the criteria. It previously allowed users to request verification, but halted the programme in 2017, with chief executive officer Jack Dorsey calling the process "broken".

"We haven't been clear about who can become verified and when, why an account might be unverified, or what it means to be verified," Twitter wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

As part of the revamped verification process, Twitter said it may remove verification if a user's account is dormant, or if it repeatedly breaks the company's rules.

Twitter recently confirmed that it will soon stop the special treatment US President Donald Trump receives for his personal Twitter account. While he often violates Twitter's rules, his tweets are considered newsworthy and thus he does not receive the same punishment other users might. This will end when he leaves office in January.

The verification process on Twitter has posed problems for the company in the past. Twitter, unlike Facebook Inc, does not require people to use their real identity on the service, so verification badges are an important tool for ensuring people can quickly tell if they are hearing from a real politician or corporate leader, for example.

But verification was also exclusive, and just a small group of Twitter's overall user base is verified. Over time the blue check mark came to represent a kind of implicit endorsement from the company. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

South Korea unveils AI chip to maintain semiconductor leadership

Google must disclose emails in Russian oligarch's divorce

South Korea unveils AI chip to maintain semiconductor leadership

At China's premier Internet conference, few address the regulatory elephant in the room

AI startup Pulsifi raises US$1.8m in angel funding to boost Europe expansion

BRI Ventures closes first round of new Indonesia tech fund

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

RBI nod for DBS' LVB takeover paves way for branch expansion: analysts

THE formal nod from India's central bank for DBS to take over cash-strapped Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), as announced...

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Government & Economy

HSA vendor that exposed blood donors' personal data fined S$120,000

THE vendor for the Health Sciences Authority which accidentally put online the personal information of about 800,000...

Nov 26, 2020 12:40 AM
Transport

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia has proposed some changes to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) Project, and...

Nov 26, 2020 12:27 AM
Consumer

ViacomCBS selling Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for US$2.18b

[NEW YORK] US media group ViacomCBS said Wednesday it is selling Simon & Schuster to rival publisher Penguin...

Nov 26, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

IBM planning 10,000 job cuts in Europe ahead of unit sale

[NEW YORK] International Business Machines is planning to cut about 10,000 jobs in Europe in an attempt to lower...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for