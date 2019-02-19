You are here

UAE signs major missile deals with US giant Raytheon

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 12:03 AM

The United Arab Emirates announced Monday it had signed deals worth more than $1.6 billion for the purchase of Patriot missile launchers from US arms giant Raytheon, state media said.
REUTERS

The deals, inked on the second day of an international military exhibition in Abu Dhabi, come a day after the UAE announced it would buy US$353 million worth of Patriot missiles from Raytheon.

Some US$3.2 billion in deals have been signed between the oil-rich state and western companies at the expo, set to run through Thursday, state-run WAM news agency said.

The UAE, long a key ally of the United States, maintains close ties with the adminstration of President Donald Trump.

The US is preparing to build a military hospital, funded by the UAE, in Abu Dhabi to treat Emirati soldiers and American troops based in the region, a US army official said Sunday.

The facility would be "very similar" to the one in Landstuhl, Germany, the biggest American hospital outside the US, said Lieutenant General Charles Hooper, director of the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in the Yemen war in 2015 to bolster the government against Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

The World Health Organisation says some 10,000 people have been killed since the coalition intervened in 2015, but rights groups argue the death toll could be five times as high.

AFP

