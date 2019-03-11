You are here

Home > Technology

Ultrasound machines running outdated software vulnerable to hacking: report

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Jerusalem

MEDICAL imaging machines running outdated software like Windows 2000 can give hackers control of sensitive patient information that can cost hospitals millions of dollars in ransom, according to an industry report.

Cyberterrorists who gain entry to hospitals and their networks can easily connect to ultrasound imaging devices running old software that are often used to monitor pregnancies and other conditions, security specialist Check Point Software Technologies said on Thursday. From there, gaining access to personal details and images is simple, the report said.

Attacks like the 2017 WannaCry ransomware virus that hit computers in at least 100 countries spurred Check Point to investigate hackers' potential techniques. That virus spread mainly through programs that lacked recent security updates, and cost the UK's National Health Service alone some £92 million (S$164 million) in lost output and information technology costs, according to a report last year from the Department of Health & Social Care.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We wanted to show how this could happen," said Gil Messing, a spokesman for Check Point, emphasising that the issue was not with the devices or the manufacturers but with the outdated software.

Vulnerability can stem from health devices running on software so old that there are no patches or updates, the report said. Solutions include better encryption of the files, employment of more advanced, comprehensive security solutions, and separating patient data from IT networks, Check Point said in a blog post. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Newspapers, agencies turn to robo-journalism

Amazon hints that fighting fakes was a reason behind recent big vendor purge

Google search dominance has businesses paying for their name

2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren unveils Big Tech breakup plan

Berlin proposes register for blockchain, other electronic securities

Uber settles Dutch probe for 2.3m euros

Editor's Choice

BT_20190311_LLINSURERSTURN_3719878.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates
4 SunMoon: Late payment for credit sales due to interested parties
5 Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

Must Read

BT_20190311_LLINSURERSTURN_3719878.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BP_Retirement_110319_4.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Opinion

Retirement income products: flavour of the times

BT_20190311_JABEERSMOA_3719474.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Consumer

APB Singapore wants Asia to say cheers to zero-alcohol Heineken

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening