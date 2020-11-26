You are here

Home > Technology

US extends TikTok sale deadline to Dec 4

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 6:24 AM

rk_tiktok_261120.jpg
The US Treasury on Wednesday said it had extended by seven days the November 27 deadline given to the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell the popular social media platform's American business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury on Wednesday said it had extended by seven days the November 27 deadline given to the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell the popular social media platform's American business.

"The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has granted ByteDance a one-week extension, from November 27, 2020 to December 4, 2020 to allow time to review a revised submission that the Committee recently received," a Treasury spokesperson said.

President Donald Trump's administration has expressed national security concerns over the app, claiming it could be used for Chinese espionage and threatening to ban it.

The ban has been challenged in courts, including a case in Washington and a separate filing by the app's "creators" in a Pennsylvania court, which blocked the ban on October 30, though the government is appealing that order.

Mr Trump, who lost his bid for re-election this month, has claimed that TikTok - which has some 100 million US users - can be used to collect data on Americans for Chinese espionage, a claim denied by the company.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The White House has said TikTok must become a US firm controlled by American investors to avert a ban.

But any plan would likely need approval from Beijing, which has balked at giving up control of its social media star.

China's commerce ministry published new rules in August that added "civilian use" to a list of the types of technology that are restricted for export, which could make it more difficult for ByteDance to sell TikTok, which features clips of everything from dance routines to politics.

A deal appeared to take shape earlier this year which would allow Silicon Valley giant Oracle to be the data partner for a newly incorporated TikTok Global, with Walmart joining as a commercial partner.

While Mr Trump signaled his approval for the plan, it has not been finalised and the prospects remain unclear.

The developments come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and national security, with the US administration having also banned Chinese tech giant Huawei from obtaining US technology and from deals involving wireless networks.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Salesforce plans to buy Slack: report

DoctorxDentist wipes platform of reviews after SMC issues advisory to doctors

South Korea unveils AI chip to maintain semiconductor leadership

Twitter to revive controversial account verification system

Google must disclose emails in Russian oligarch's divorce

South Korea unveils AI chip to maintain semiconductor leadership

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 07:09 AM
Technology

Salesforce plans to buy Slack: report

[NEW YORK] US software firm Salesforce plans to buy corporate messaging platform Slack, the Wall Street Journal...

Nov 26, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

US visitors from developing nations to pay thousands in visa bonds

[WASHINGTON] The United States will temporarily require visitors from Iran, Myanmar and a number of African nations...

Nov 26, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

US economic suffering may rise without stimulus: Federal Reserve minutes

[WASHINGTON] Officials at the Federal Reserve feared the US economy was on a course for renewed pain without...

Nov 26, 2020 07:00 AM
Life & Culture

Maradona dead at 60: spokesman

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced on...

Nov 26, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Biden says Americans 'won't stand' for attempt to derail election result

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Americans "won't stand" for attempts to derail the US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for