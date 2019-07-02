You are here

Home > Technology

US semiconductor sales data point to 'signs of life', say analysts

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 9:36 AM

[NEW YORK] The latest data on semiconductor sales is pointing to stabilisation in the industry, suggesting that months of weakness and tepid demand could be nearing an end, analysts said on Monday.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, total monthly sales came in at US$33 billion in May, up 7.1 per cent from April. While the May data represented a year over year (y-o-y) decline of 14.5 per cent, it also represented a moderation from the 17.7 per cent drop in April.

"While the industry is still working through a cycle, the y-o-y declines appear to be decelerating," wrote Mitch Steves, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. "Given that forecasts were cut during a period where sentiment was heavily negative, we think there is upside bias to the numbers expected for 2019/2020."

The data comes at a time when analysts have been concerned about the prospects for the industry in the second half of the year, especially since the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is within 7 per cent of record levels. A number of companies, notably Broadcom Inc and Micron Technology Inc, have issued cautious outlooks in recent weeks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Morgan Stanley wrote that the data pointed to "some signs of life" after "an exceptionally weak April", and noted that sales - along with the product categories of micro, logic and memory chips - came in ahead of its expectations. However, analyst Joseph Moore maintained his cautious view on the sector, seeing "very challenging industry conditions" despite the data.

The data was also above Citi's estimate, according to analyst Christopher Danely, who raised his full-year semiconductor sales forecast to US$413.3 billion from US$408.2 billion. The outlook represents a full-year decline of 12 per cent, compared with a previous view of down 13 per cent.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose as much as 5 per cent on Monday, though it last traded up 2 per cent on the day. The day's rally came as the US and China declared a truce in their trade war over the weekend; President Donald Trump also said he would delay trade restrictions against Huawei Technologies Co, a major customer to a number of chipmakers.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

US marketing tech firm Stratacache opens warehouse and logistics centre in Tampines

Facebook to broaden effort to root out white nationalist content

Trump move to ease Huawei sanctions sparks anger, confusion

Facebook developing policy to ban census interference

Social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand

'Ethical hackers' could get up to US$10,000 under government programme

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
2 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
3 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
4 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
5 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte

Must Read

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

BT_20190702_GCJOHN2_3823593.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA goes global, more than doubles AUM to S$80b

Jul 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Memtech, New Silkroutes, Green Build, Raffles United

Stratacache.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Technology

US marketing tech firm Stratacache opens warehouse and logistics centre in Tampines

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening