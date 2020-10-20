You are here

Home > Technology

US suing Google in biggest antitrust case in decades

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 11:01 PM

[WASHINGTON] The US government is suing Google Tuesday in what would be the biggest antitrust case in decades and a major test for the technology sector.

A judicial source familiar with the matter confirmed the case was being filed, after the Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported that the Justice Department suit will accuse the California tech giant of illegal monopoly behaviour to preserve its dominance in internet search and advertising.

The move comes after months of investigations by federal and state antitrust enforcers seeking to check the power of the massive technology firm and parallel probes into other giants such as Amazon, Facebook and Apple.

It was not immediately clear what remedy the government was seeking in the suit, which could take years to resolve. But it could force changes in business practices or break off segments of the Google empire.

Google and other Big Tech firms have been under pressure from both the political left and right in recent years.

SEE ALSO

Foxconn says it will continue to work with Wisconsin to create jobs, woo investors

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Progressives have claimed the massive firms have stifled competition and worsened economic inequality. A recent House of Representatives report suggested Google and others should be broken up to preserve competition. Conservatives have accused the internet giants of political bias, although evidence has been scant.

A longtime Big Tech critic, Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, said the case would be "the most important antitrust suit in a generation," and welcomed the Justice Department move.

The main unit of holding firm Alphabet, Google operates the dominant search engine used in most of the world and a variety of related services such as maps, email, advertising and shopping. It also operates the Android mobile operating system used on the majority of smartphones worldwide.

Google has been hit with big fines in the European Union for unfair competition, and has challenged those cases. The company has consistently denied claims of monopoly abuse.

News reports said 11 states, all led by Republican attorneys general, were joining the US lawsuit, suggesting a political split on the case just two weeks before the November election.

Michael Carrier, a Rutgers University law professor specialising in antitrust issues, said the case could seek to force Google to remove some of its software from Android phones, and in that sense would be similar to the Microsoft case of the 1990s where customers were forced to use proprietary programs.

But Dr Carrier said the filing just two weeks before the election without states controlled by Democrats "raises the possibility that political concerns are playing a role here."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Microsoft cloud computing looks to the stars

Number of women in tech in South-east Asia beats global average

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Race to become Russia's Amazon is heating up

Foxconn says it will continue to work with Wisconsin to create jobs, woo investors

Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 10:55 PM
Consumer

Procter & Gamble reports broad growth, raises full-year forecast

[CINCINNATI] Procter & Gamble raised its outlook after posting its best organic sales growth since 2005 amid a...

Oct 20, 2020 10:39 PM
Technology

Microsoft cloud computing looks to the stars

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft on Tuesday said its Azure cloud computing service is taking to outer space, and will...

Oct 20, 2020 10:33 PM
Consumer

US insurer Travelers profit beats on higher premiums, lower costs

[NEW YORK] Property and casualty insurer Travelers Companies beat third-quarter profit expectations on Tuesday,...

Oct 20, 2020 09:49 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher with focus on stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as investors were hopeful of more stimulus from...

Oct 20, 2020 09:28 PM
Transport

Daimler chief eyes China growth as trade tensions rise

[FRANKFURT] Daimler's chief executive said China will remain Mercedes-Benz's biggest growth market in the next...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI tracks Wall Street losses, down 0.59% at 2,528.64

Good Class Bungalow at King Albert Park put on market for S$45.5m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SIA to launch non-stop flights to New York's JFK airport from next month

MTF outlines roadmap to Phase Three of Singapore's re-opening

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for