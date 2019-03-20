You are here

Home > Technology

US top court undermines Google settlement in internet privacy case

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 11:29 PM

file74k7uraqjvk1g2pvud0w.jpg
The US Supreme Court on Wednesday cast doubt on a US$8.5 million settlement Google had agreed to pay to end an internet privacy dispute, directing a lower court to review whether plaintiffs who accused the search engine operator of wrongdoing in a class action lawsuit were legally eligible to sue.
EPA

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court on Wednesday cast doubt on a US$8.5 million settlement Google had agreed to pay to end an internet privacy dispute, directing a lower court to review whether plaintiffs who accused the search engine operator of wrongdoing in a class action lawsuit were legally eligible to sue.

The justices threw out the lower court's ruling that had upheld the settlement and directed it to take a fresh look at whether the plaintiffs had actually been harmed by Google and had the necessary legal standing. The plaintiffs had argued that Google violated federal privacy law by allowing other websites to see users' search queries.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Google fined 1.49b euros in Vestager's last antitrust case

Temasek-backed Pine Labs buys India gift card solutions provider Qwikcilver for US$110m

Samsung Electronics sees green shoots in China smartphone business: co-CEO

Instagram moves into e-commerce with shopping button

Samsung Electronics sees tough year with trade risks, slow growth: co-CEO

Microsoft's Gates joins Amazon's Bezos as the only two members of the US$100b club

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
3 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest

Must Read

lwx_mas_200319_80_2x.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fines totalling S$16.8m slapped on 42 financial firms in Singapore in 18 mths ended December '18

doc74k5zz0el55yesyebcb_doc6vhbwclxk0i1k4kx1ggz.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Brokers lost S$350m; ex-IPCO exec to serve 3 years in prison

Mar 20, 2019
Technology

Temasek-backed Pine Labs buys India gift card solutions provider Qwikcilver for US$110m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening