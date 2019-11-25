You are here

Home > Technology

Web inventor Berners-Lee launches plan to stop internet abuse

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 8:38 AM

WH_Berners-Lee_231210.jpg
World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee on Monday unveiled a "Contract for the Web" to halt "misuse" by governments, companies and individuals, bringing several capitals and tech titans like Google aboard.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

[BERLIN] World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee on Monday unveiled a "Contract for the Web" to halt "misuse" by governments, companies and individuals, bringing several capitals and tech titans like Google aboard.

"If we don't act now - and act together - to prevent the web being misused by those who want to exploit, divide and undermine, we are at risk of squandering" its potential for good, Berners-Lee said in a statement from his World Wide Web Foundation.

Credited with laying the groundwork for the web - the universe of multimedia webpages accessible via the internet - in 1989, the computer scientist has since last year been developing the so-called Contract for the Web.

His unveiling of the final document on Monday comes as government, business and civil society leaders gather in Berlin for the four-day UN Internet Governance Forum.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Berners-Lee said his contract, developed in cooperation with dozens of experts and members of the public, is "a roadmap to build a better web".

SEE ALSO

Pixel not-so perfect

He called on governments to "strengthen laws and regulations" and companies "to ensure pursuit of profit is not at the expense of human rights and democracy".

"Citizens must hold those in power accountable, demand their digital rights be respected and help foster healthy conversation online," Mr Berners-Lee added.

More than 150 organisations including companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Reddit and interest groups like Reporters Without Borders and the Electronic Frontier Foundation have backed the plan.

Meanwhile, the governments of France, Germany and Ghana are on board, as are thousands of individuals.

"I will stand up for the preservation of the free internet that we have grown to know and love in recent decades," German economy minister Peter Altmaier said in a statement ahead of the UN gathering.

Mr Berners-Lee originally conceived the web while working at European particle physics lab CERN, as a way for scientists around the world to share information about their research.

But in recent years he has grown alarmed by abuse of the technology in society, business and politics.

The WWW Foundation highlighted rising cyber-bullying, growing use of the web by politicians to manipulate news media and widespread online scams.

It also noted that rates of web access in emerging economies lag far behind those in industrialised nations, with 46 per cent of people worldwide not online.

"We need real and durable involvement of emerging and developing countries," Germany's Altmaier said. "Free access to the internet must be a fundamental, human right, valid for people around the world."

As well as his "Contract for the Web", Mr Berners-Lee has looked to tackle the web's issues from a technical angle, in 2018 launching a development platform called "Solid" aimed at giving users control of their data.

AFP

Technology

Alibaba's Hong Kong share sale presents a US$43b dilemma

Money FM podcast: AI ethics - avoiding bias in algorithms

China selling surveillance tech by touting its long experience

Canada's use of Huawei 5G 'puts US intel sharing at risk'

Singapore signs MOU with South Korea on cybersecurity cooperation

Elon Musk says ‘funding secured’ has no universal meaning

BREAKING

Nov 25, 2019 08:42 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong democrats romp to local election landslide after months of protests

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's democrats romped to a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections after...

Nov 25, 2019 08:34 AM
Companies & Markets

First Sponsor to fund, redevelop Sydney site into 49-storey tower

A CONSORTIUM led by mainboard-listed First Sponsor has partnered Australia’s ICD Property to redevelop the iconic...

Nov 25, 2019 08:26 AM
Technology

Alibaba's Hong Kong share sale presents a US$43b dilemma

[TAIPEI] After its US$11.2 billion Hong Kong share sale, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will be sitting on US$43 billion...

Nov 25, 2019 08:22 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Sponsor, Procurri, ThaiBev, Yoma, Hatten Land, ISEC Healthcare

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Nov 25, 2019 08:14 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on cheaper yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday helped by a cheaper yen and rallies in New York as traders remained...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly