You are here

Home > Technology

Xiaomi seeks up to US$4b in shares, convertible bonds

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 7:32 PM

AK_xmi_0112.jpg
China's No 2 smartphone maker Xiaomi is seeking to raise as much as US$4 billion from a combined share placement and sale of convertible bonds, adding to a war chest aimed at expanding its market share from competitor Huawei Technologies.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's No 2 smartphone maker Xiaomi is seeking to raise as much as US$4 billion from a combined share placement and sale of convertible bonds, adding to a war chest aimed at expanding its market share from competitor Huawei Technologies.

Xiaomi is selling 1 billion shares in a top-up placement to raise as much as US$3.2 billion, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The shares are being offered at HK$23.70 (S$4.1) to HK$24.50 each, representing a 6.3 per cent to 9.4 per cent discount to its closing price of HK$26.15 on Monday. It's Hong Kong's largest top-up placement on record, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Xiaomi is also seeking US$855 million through a seven-year, zero-coupon convertible bond, the terms show. The conversion premium is set at 42.5 per cent to 52.5 per cent above the reference share price, which will be the offering price of the equity placement.

Xiaomi shares had been on a rally this year, rising 146 per cent from a year ago. However its stock slipped after it disclosed that its internet services revenue had grown at its slowest pace in three years in the September quarter. It grabbed market share from Huawei when American sanctions deepened particularly in overseas markets from Europe to India.

The proceeds from the equity placement will be used for business expansion, investments to increase market share and strategic ecosystem investments, the terms showed.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Amazon unveils cloud service to power Apple app development

Samsung may discontinue high-end Galaxy Note smartphones: sources

Weston Robot sees opportunities in crisis

GlobalWafers in talks to buy Siltronic for 3.75 billion euros

Singapore opens tender for EV charging points at over 200 public car parks

Berlin fintech Solarisbank eyes European expansion in 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 07:45 PM
Life & Culture

South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service

[SEOUL] South Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed a Bill to allow globally recognised K-pop artists such as BTS to...

Dec 1, 2020 07:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank to cut one in three jobs at retail banking hubs

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank is planning to cut one in three jobs at its retail banking hubs in Frankfurt and Bonn as...

Dec 1, 2020 07:38 PM
Companies & Markets

mm2 evaluating Catalist listing of cinema business

THE board of mm2 Asia is evaluating a spin-off of its cinema business and a listing on the Catalist board, the...

Dec 1, 2020 07:36 PM
Consumer

Amazon says sellers racked up more than US$4.8b in sales over weekend

[SEATTLE] Amazon said on Tuesday independent businesses selling on its platform crossed US$4.8 billion in worldwide...

Dec 1, 2020 07:33 PM
SME

Restaurant industry has yet to tap full potential of technology, say industry players

THE restaurant industry has digitalised at an unprecedented rate amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but restaurateurs...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodations, government says

Singapore customers to soon have a single view of what they own and owe across major banks

Singapore, Hong Kong defer start of air travel bubble; review set for end-December

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

S&P 500 to swallow Tesla in one gulp; shares surge

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for