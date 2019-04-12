Xnergy's contactless charging for AGVs

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
ROBOTS are ideal factory workers, able to work long hours without complaint or decline in performance. It is no wonder that they are seen as key in the Industry 4.0 transformation as processes are increasingly digitised and streamlined.
However, robots like the automated guided vehicles (
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg