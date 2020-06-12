You are here

Home > Technology

Zoom says China demanded shutting activists' accounts over Tiananmen event

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 8:36 AM

AB_zoom_120620.jpg
Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Thursday the Chinese government demanded the termination of four public meetings held on its video conferencing platform on June 4 to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Thursday the Chinese government demanded the termination of four public meetings held on its video conferencing platform on June 4 to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Zoom said it did not provide any user information or meeting content to the Chinese government and that it would not allow further requests from China to impact users outside the country.

"The Chinese government informed us that this activity is illegal in China and demanded that Zoom terminate the meetings and host accounts," the company said.

The company's statement comes after it temporarily shut three accounts, one based in Hong Kong and two in the United States, after they held the event.

Zoom decided to end three of the meetings and temporarily suspend the host accounts as it is currently unable to remove specific participants from a meeting or block participants from a certain country from joining a meeting, the company said.

SEE ALSO

Raising speech fears, Zoom briefly shuts account over Tiananmen

Zoom said it left one of the four meetings "undisturbed" as it did not have any participants from mainland China. It has now reinstated the three other accounts which were initially suspended or terminated. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones

Microsoft joins rivals, bars police use of face recognition tech

Apple launches US$100m racial justice initiative

Snapchat to deliver breaking news, adds wellness features

Twitter removes China, Russia and Turkey 'state-linked' accounts

US lawmakers propose US$22.8b in aid to semiconductor industry

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 08:38 AM
Transport

New Zealand says to allow entry for some maritime vessels

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand would allow entry of maritime vessels into the country where there was a compelling need,...

Jun 12, 2020 08:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore, Hong Kong bourses to face off over Chinese stock futures

[HONG KONG] Singapore's role as a regional equity derivatives trading centre may be curtailed after it lost a major...

Jun 12, 2020 08:27 AM
Companies & Markets

SGX to share fundraising expertise with co-working space provider Ucommune

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday said it is partnering China's largest co-working space provider Ucommune to...

Jun 12, 2020 08:21 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open down more than 2% after Wall Street rout

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened down more than two per cent following a plunge in US shares on revived worries about the...

Jun 12, 2020 08:20 AM
Garage

California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones

[BENGALURU] Airspace Systems, a California startup company that makes drones that can hunt down and capture other...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.