Zoom says issues affecting some European users resolved

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 6:48 AM

Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Tuesday it had resolved an issue that was preventing some users in Europe from accessing its desktop and mobile apps.
[BENGALURU] Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Tuesday it had resolved an issue that was preventing some users in Europe from accessing its desktop and mobile apps.

The issue, however, did not affect the access to the platform through a web browser, according to its status page.

The popularity of video conferencing platforms such as Zoom has skyrocketed during the pandemic as people rely on such tools in the absence of in-person meetings at work or to stay in touch with family and friends.

