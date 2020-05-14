You are here

Home > Technology

Zoom will seek public feedback on plan for stronger encryption

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 2:08 PM

AB_zoom_140520.jpg
Zoom Video Communications said it will share details on May 22 of its plan to offer users end-to-end encryption, seeking to quell concerns that the popular conferencing tool has lax security practices.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Zoom Video Communications said it will share details on May 22 of its plan to offer users end-to-end encryption, seeking to quell concerns that the popular conferencing tool has lax security practices.

Zoom will seek public feedback on its encryption design before implementing the stepped-up procedures, executives said Wednesday during a weekly webinar focused on security. End-to-end encryption, the highest standard of digital communications security, makes messages, video, audio and photos impossible to decipher by third parties. The results of Zoom's public review will help determine when end-to-end encryption becomes available for meeting participants.

San Jose, California-based Zoom will bolster security for all users on May 30 with GCM-level encryption, which is lower than the end-to-end standard. The company will also let hosts prevent participants from accessing a single meeting through multiple devices. These changes are part of the company's pledge to conduct a three-month security review.

Zoom has leaped to the forefront of video-meeting apps from a little-known business enterprise tool as millions of people have been forced home by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has been lambasted for a variety of security lapses, including users unknowingly sending data to Facebook when they logged into Zoom and some calls being routed through China even though no participant was based there. Concerns that the Chinese government may be snooping on some sensitive Zoom meetings has made encryption a key pillar of the effort to restore the company's reputation. The software maker bought secure-messaging provider Keybase last week to harness the startup's encryption expertise. Max Krohn, the co-founder of Keybase, is now head of security engineering at Zoom and will play an instrumental role encrypting the company's platform.

Zoom shares increased 3 per cent to US$165.86 at 3.06pm in New York while the broader markets slumped. The stock has more than doubled this year.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Building a better cybersecurity posture

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Advocacy group says TikTok violated FTC consent decree and children's privacy rules

Cisco's Q3 gets boost from demand for work-from-home apps

France to force Web giants to delete some content within the hour

Amazon.com asks for federal law against price gouging during national emergencies

Tencent game sales surge most in years in China’s lockdown

In surviving 'tech-clash', interactive TV shows highlight a new opportunity for business

BREAKING NEWS

May 14, 2020 02:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises on signs of easing supply glut

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices edged higher on Thursday on signs that production cuts are easing a virus-triggered glut, but...

May 14, 2020 02:02 PM
Government & Economy

Bankruptcy applications dip as legal reprieve takes effect

PERSONAL bankruptcy applications have fallen to the lowest since October 2016 after temporary provisions kicked in...

May 14, 2020 12:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines slumps to record low ahead of results release

SINGAPORE Airlines' (SIA) share price touched a 30-year low on Thursday, sinking 6.5 per cent or S$0.26 to S$3.74 by...

May 14, 2020 12:54 PM
Garage

RedDoorz offers online counselling to staff, hotel partners

SINGAPORE-BASED RedDoorz on Thursday said it is providing its employees, hotel partners and their staff free online...

May 14, 2020 12:52 PM
Garage

German venture capital firm Redstone raising US$217m fund

[BERLIN] Redstone Digital, a Berlin-based venture capital firm, is raising a 200 million-euro fund (S$307.4 million...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.