A booming airline business: shipping pigs to China in 747 jumbo jets

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 9:28 AM

AB_volga_110620.jpg
Volga-Dnepr Group has flown more than 3,000 breeding pigs to China from France this year. The animals - transported 6,450 miles (10,400 kilometres) in wooden crates in the hold of a Boeing 747 cargo plane - are being used to restore local livestock levels to help mitigate shortages in the world's largest pork market after an outbreak of African swine fever decimated China's hog herds.
PHOTO: AFP

[MOSCOW] The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on commercial aviation, but Alexey Isaykin's cargo carrier has been fully loaded.

Volga-Dnepr Group has flown more than 3,000 breeding pigs to China from France this year. The animals - transported 6,450 miles (10,400 kilometres) in wooden crates...

