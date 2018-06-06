You are here
STRAIT TALK
Aiming for zero CO2 emissions in shipping
The industry intends to sail into uncharted waters with emissions targets far more ambitious than those set for aviation or for governments under the Paris Agreement
NOT long ago anybody talking about ships that emitted no carbon dioxide from their engines would have had their sanity questioned.
A couple of weeks ago the reassuringly sane deputy secretary-general of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Simon Bennett, asserted that the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg