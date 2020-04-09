You are here

Home > Transport

Air Canada to rehire 16,500 workers laid off due to pandemic

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 6:59 AM

nz_aircanada_090429.jpg
Some 16,500 Air Canada employees who were laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic will be rehired under a government relief package for businesses, the airline said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MONTREAL] Some 16,500 Air Canada employees who were laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic will be rehired under a government relief package for businesses, the airline said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during his daily news conference that the programme would now be open to companies that suffered a drop of more than 15 per cent in their revenues in March, against 30 per cent previously.

Air Canada furloughed nearly half of its Canada-based workforce of 36,000 on March 30 after seeing business abruptly dry up by more than 90 per cent as country after country imposed travel restrictions and people stopped flying.

The Canadian government stepped in April 1 with the emergency wage subsidy plan designed to help employers keep their workers or bring back ones that were laid off because of the pandemic.

It is retroactive to March 15 and the government will pay 75 per cent of hard-hit companies' payrolls through June 6.

SEE ALSO

Major Indian cities make mask-wearing compulsory amid virus fears

Air Canada said that under the "CEWS" relief package it will bring back the people it had furloughed.

"Subject to its adoption into law substantially as announced, Air Canada intends to adopt the CEWS for the benefit of its 36,000 Canadian-based employee workforce," the company said in a statement.

Mr Trudeau also warned Canadians to brace for painful monthly unemployment figures to be released Thursday.

"It's going to be a hard day for the country," he said. "But I know that if we pull together, our economy will come roaring back after this crisis."

More than four million people have applied for emergency aid offered by the government since mid-March, about one fifth of the country's active population.

The figures point to an explosion in the unemployment rate for March from 5.6 per cent in February.

Canada on Wednesday had more than 19,000 officially declared cases of coronavirus, and 456 deaths.

AFP

Transport

Airbus to review production cuts after 'some months': CEO

Virus-stricken Australian liner to dock in Montevideo

Khazanah sceptical about GSV's US$2.5b offer for MAS

Indonesia car sales to halve due to coronavirus pandemic, says ministry

Khazanah sceptical about GSV's US$2.5b offer for Malaysia Airlines: report

Uruguay approves flight to evacuate Aussies, Kiwis from infected ship

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 07:00 AM
Technology

Sheltering consumers shut out of Snapchat for hours

[SAN FRANCISCO] The Snapchat application popular with young smartphone users went offline on Wednesday for...

Apr 9, 2020 06:55 AM
Transport

Airbus to review production cuts after 'some months': CEO

[PARIS] Airbus production cuts announced on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus crisis are likely to be in...

Apr 9, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Major Indian cities make mask-wearing compulsory amid virus fears

[NEW DELHI] Hundreds of millions of people in India, including in its two largest cities, were ordered Wednesday to...

Apr 9, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

France to extend virus lockdown, Macron will address nation: presidency

[PARIS] France is to further extend its lockdown ordered to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with President...

Apr 9, 2020 06:51 AM
Transport

Virus-stricken Australian liner to dock in Montevideo

[MONTEVIDEO] The virus-stricken Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer will be allowed to dock in Montevideo and the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.