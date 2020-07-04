You are here

Air France, Hop! to shed 7,580 jobs

Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 7:07 AM

nz_AirFrance_040734.jpg
Air France management said Friday it planned to eliminate 7,580 jobs at the airline and its regional unit Hop! by the end of 2022 because of the coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[PARIS] Air France management said Friday it planned to eliminate 7,580 jobs at the airline and its regional unit Hop! by the end of 2022 because of the coronavirus crisis.

The carrier wants to get rid of 6,560 positions of the 41,000 at Air France, and 1,020 positions of the 2,420 at Hop...

