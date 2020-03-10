You are here

Home > Transport

Air France-KLM warns of worse to come after virus hits passenger numbers

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 4:00 PM

file79de0o0427c2rkojd32.jpg
Air-France KLM warned Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak will hit its business harder in coming months after February passenger numbers fell 0.5 per cent overall as flights to China were cut.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Air-France KLM warned Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak will hit its business harder in coming months after February passenger numbers fell 0.5 per cent overall as flights to China were cut.

The slowdown in February "essentially reflects the cancellation of all our China flights and the initial impact of COVID-19 in Asia," the group said in a statement.

"The coming months will be much more seriously impacted by the spread of COVID-19 to other regions and wider cuts in capacity," it added.

Air France has so far suspended flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei while reducing services to Seoul and Singapore, all key destinations.

Flights to Italy, which has become the second most affected country after China, have also been slashed while European services have been cut 25 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Virus to boost Asian bank credit costs by US$100b: S&P

Overall, passengers carried on Asian flights in February were down 24.5 per cent but North America was up 13.7 per cent, Latin America gained 6.0 per cent, Africa/Middle East rose 8.7 per cent and the Caribbean/Indian Ocean 1.8 per cent.

Last month, Air France-KLM put the coronavirus cost to the airline at 150-200 million euros up to April.

 

AFP

Transport

Korean Air president says coronavirus a threat to its survival

Tesla plans to expand car parts production capacity in Shanghai: government document

Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback

ComfortDelGro expands UK presence through £7m taxi operator acquisition

Covid-19: US plane diverted after passengers upset by sneezing

Qantas grounds planes, CEO forgoes pay as virus spreads

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 03:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Virus to boost Asian bank credit costs by US$100b: S&P

[HONG KONG] The coronavirus outbreak will add US$100 billion in credit losses to banks in the Asia-Pacific region...

Mar 10, 2020 03:51 PM
Real Estate

Singapore property auction listings could rise 10% in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: report

SINGAPORE property auction listings could rise by 10 per cent in 2020 as more properties are put up for sale amid an...

Mar 10, 2020 03:49 PM
Stocks

Saudi bourse leads Gulf rally as oil prices recover

[DUBAI] Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf states made a strong rebound in opening trade Tuesday, led by the...

Mar 10, 2020 03:48 PM
Real Estate

Questions raised over how Tokyo mayor secured hot property

[TOKYO] A five-time mayor of a central Tokyo district that includes Japan's financial centre is facing questions...

Mar 10, 2020 03:39 PM
Technology

Apple’s iPhone shipments to China plunge 60% in February

[BEIJING] Apple Inc's iPhone shipments in China plunged more than 60 per cent in February, when the coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.