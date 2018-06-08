You are here

Home > Transport

Air France leans on KLM to buoy passenger numbers amid strikes

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 3:19 PM

doc70hooqcb7yeik7yxe6c_doc708z8sigiu010mrjf6em.jpg
Passenger numbers at the Air France brand, entangled in a pay conflict with workers, fell 1.7 per cent last month compared to a year earlier, the Paris-based company said in a statement Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Air France flew fewer people in May after strikes hampered operations, leaving KLM to prop up business at parent company Air France-KLM.

Passenger numbers at the Air France brand, entangled in a pay conflict with workers, fell 1.7 per cent last month compared to a year earlier, the Paris-based company said in a statement Friday. At group level, they grew one per cent, thanks to the Dutch arm.

French unions have warned that the summer could be a "difficult" few months. Labour discussions were left in limbo in May, after employees' rejection of a pay offer prompted Air France-KLM chief executive officer Jean-Marc Janaillac to resign. He was replaced by an interim triumvirate that doesn't have a mandate to continue negotiations. Unions could announce new strike days later Friday, following meetings with the temporary management.

The conflict has revived tension between the French and Dutch airlines, which came together 14 years ago. In May, KLM flew 2.98 million passengers -- compared to 4.27 million for Air France -- up 2.7 per cent compared to the previous year. KLM also grew its revenue per seat kilometre, one measure of yield, while the overall group reported a drop. KLM's CEO has deemed a de-merger of the two units "unthinkable".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Walkouts

Air France labour representatives have staged 15 days of walkouts since February, including four in early May, which cost the airline more than 400 million euros (S$629.45 million). They're demanding a pay raise of at least 5 per cent this year to gain a bigger share of the company's 2017 profit increase. Mr Janaillac quit after a majority of employees voted against an offer to increase wages by 7 per cent over four years.

Interim non-executive chairman Anne-Marie Couderc "always repeats the same thing," Jerome Beaurain, a representative of the Sud-Aerien union at Air France, said by phone Thursday. "She has no mandate to decide. Her role is to find a replacement for Jean-Marc Janaillac, but we need to resume negotiations. It's out of question that we just wait it out the whole summer."

French economic minister Bruno Le Maire has said he expects a new CEO to be named by September.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Ride hailing firm Gett raises US$80m from VW, others

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades ComfortDelGro to 'hold'

With no earnings upside, HPHT stays a dividend play: analysts

Daimler fights Tesla, VW with new electric big rig truck

As fuel prices rise, airlines warn of higher fares

Rich moms, millennials make Canada a hot market for Rolls-Royce

Editor's Choice

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
4 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Low Taek Jho_080618_84.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Trump-Kim and 3,000 reporters a boon for hospitality

Jun 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GIC, Temasek participate in Ant Financial's US$14b Series C funding round

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening