Air France retires Airbus A380 in coronavirus response

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 12:05 AM

Air France will permanently withdraw its Airbus A380 superjumbos from service in response to the coronavirus crisis, the airline said on Wednesday.
[PARIS] Air France will permanently withdraw its Airbus A380 superjumbos from service in response to the coronavirus crisis, the airline said on Wednesday.

Along with the "definitive end of Air France Airbus A380 operations", Air France-KLM announced a US$549 million writedown to reflect the early retirement of the plane, which was to have remained in service until 2022.

The superjumbo "will be replaced by new generation aircraft including Airbus A350 and Boeing 787, whose deliveries are ongoing," the airline group said. 

