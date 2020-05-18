You are here

Home > Transport

Air France's grounded pilots sent to simulator

It plans to increase capacity to about 10% of normal levels by mid-June from 3-5% today
Mon, May 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200518_KELPILOT18_4119797.jpg
Air France pilots training in an Airbus A350 flight simulator at an Air France training centre near Charles de Gaulle airport.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Paris

AIR France is putting its grounded pilots through their paces in the flight simulator as the airline prepares to restore flights to dozens of destinations that had been suspended under Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The French carrier, part of Air France-KLM, plans to increase capacity to about 10 per cent of normal levels by mid-June from 3-5 per cent today, Jean Fernandez, executive vice-president for flight operations, said on Friday.

Airlines face a new challenge as they make tentative plans to resume services: finding simulator time for thousands of pilots to maintain their skills and qualifications. Germany's Lufthansa on Thursday outlined its own plans to return to dozens of destinations next month. European safety rules require extra training for any pilot who has not carried out at least three take-offs and landings in the last three months, and Air France sets its own bar higher at five take-offs and landings.

"Pilots need to fly regularly to maintain their skills at the highest level," Mr Fernandez said during a training session at an Air France facility near Charles de Gaulle airport.

SEE ALSO

815m-euro Q1 operating loss gives Air France-KLM first taste of coronavirus impact

Airlines with more limited training and simulator resources that may struggle to meet the three-month rule can benefit from "temporary alleviations on a case-by-case basis", the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said.

Captain Emmanuel Mistrali, a 25-year Air France veteran, out of action since his last flight to Sao Paolo three weeks ago, said the simulator sessions offer a welcome chance to "regain contact with a world we've been missing".

Air France said some 2,000-2,500 of its 4,000 pilots are likely to fly in May-June, with the drastically reduced flight schedule distributed evenly among them. Before returning to the air, they also run through software-based training to test their recollection of key procedures - but captain Mistrali said there was no substitute for cockpit time. "What is missing when you're on the ground is the routines, the reflexes, your sixth sense and the crew teamwork," he said.

By mid-June Air France aims to restore about 600 flights per week to 110 destinations, travel restrictions permitting - still far short of its usual weekly tally of more than 7,000 services to 196 destinations. It is currently operating 200-300 weekly flights on 43 routes. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Fiat seeks 6.3b euro state-backed loan for Italy operations

Tesla tells employees it has county approval to reopen California plant

Fiat Chrysler in talks over 6.3b euro state-guaranteed loan in Italy: sources

Air Canada to cut workforce by up to 60% due to coronavirus

United Airlines only needs 3,000 of 25,000 flight attendants in June: sources

BREAKING NEWS

May 17, 2020 11:52 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: 1 new cluster found; 24-year-old man who works at CDPL Tuas Dormitory among 4 Singaporean cases confirmed

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 682 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday, taking the...

May 17, 2020 10:48 PM
Consumer

URA orders Robertson Quay restaurants to stop selling takeaway alcohol

[SINGAPORE] Some restaurants at Robertson Quay have been barred from selling alcohol for takeaway, after people were...

May 17, 2020 09:35 PM
Companies & Markets

NSL sees loss for half year on oil price collapse, Covid-19 containment measures

MAINBOARD-LISTED NSL sees itself continuing to spill red ink for the half year to June, as the collapse of oil...

May 17, 2020 08:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Del Monte Pacific subsidiary raises US$1.3 billion

DEL Monte Pacific's subsidiary has raised total financing of US$1.3 billion through a mix of equity and loans, with...

May 17, 2020 06:35 PM
Government & Economy

Next Jobs Support Scheme payout to be disbursed from May 28

THE next instalment of wage support totalling S$4 billion for over 140,000 employers will be disbursed from May 28,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.