You are here

Home > Transport

Air New Zealand orders eight Boeing 787 jets for long-haul flights

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Wellington

AIR New Zealand Ltd said on Monday that it has ordered eight Boeing Co 787-10 Dreamliner jets worth US$2.7 billion at list prices, to be powered by General Electric Co engines, as part of a drive towards increased efficiency.

The new plane order confirmed a Reuters report last week that Boeing had beaten out rival Airbus SE, which had proposed the A350 for the hotly contested deal.

The airline, which has Rolls-Royce engines on its existing fleet of 13 787s, announced that it had switched to GE engines for the new order.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 787s will replace eight older 777-200ERs and leave the carrier with an all-Boeing wide-body fleet as well as Airbus A320 family jets for shorter flights.

The order comprises eight long-range 787-10s, with the agreement including an option to increase the number of aircraft to 20.

The deal also gives the airline, which has previously mentioned a goal of flying Auckland-New York non-stop, the option to switch some aircraft to the longer range 787-9s.

"With the 787-10 offering almost 15 per cent more space for customers and cargo than the 787-9, this investment creates the platform for our future strategic direction and opens up new opportunities to grow," Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon said in a statement.

The eight jets will enter the Air New Zealand fleet between 2022 and 2027, the airline said.

The 787-10 is the largest member of Boeing's Dreamliner series, and can serve up to 330 passengers in a standard two-class configuration, about 40 more than the 787-9 airplane.

The airline said the 787 was 25 per cent more fuel efficient than the jets it is replacing, and noted that carriers typically receive large discounts on the list price of jets. REUTERS

Transport

Fiat Chrysler puts merger offer to Renault board

Road to the Fiat Chrysler, Renault merger talks

EU draws red line for Trump on cars, calling quotas a no-go

Japan to buy 105 F-35 US stealth warplanes: Trump

Fiat Chrysler and Renault pursue US$35b merger to tackle car sector challenges

Renault-Fiat to eventually invite Nissan, Mitsubishi to join forces: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 Trump, Abe to burnish ties over golf, sumo and steak
5 Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Must Read

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

BT_20190528_TRAX28_3793406.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Trax joins Singapore's rarefied unicorn stable

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_CCASB28_3793435.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch urban solutions co-innovation lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening