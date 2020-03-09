You are here

Home > Transport

Air New Zealand scraps earnings outlook as virus impact mounts

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 6:32 AM

rk_airnewzealand_090320.jpg
Air New Zealand scrapped its annual earnings outlook Monday, saying the impact of new coronavirus since the most recent figures were issued just two weeks ago had been worse than expected.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WELLINGTON] Air New Zealand scrapped its annual earnings outlook Monday, saying the impact of new coronavirus since the most recent figures were issued just two weeks ago had been worse than expected.

The flag carrier warned on February 24 that annual pre-tax earnings could drop up to NZ$150 million (S$130.7 million) as it slashes flights due to falling demand caused by the virus.

It said on Monday there had been "additional softness in demand" with the virus continuing to spread outside China, where it originated.

"The airline now believes that the financial impact is likely to be more significant than previously estimated and, with the situation evolving at such a rapid pace, the airline is not in a position to provide an earnings outlook to the market at this time," Air New Zealand said in a market update.

"An update on earnings expectations will be provided when appropriate."

SEE ALSO

Air New Zealand warns of virus impact as profits dive

Chief executive Greg Foran said the virus had created an unprecedented situation and it was difficult to predict future demand patterns.

The airline said flights into Asia were down 26 per cent and services across its overall network had been cut by 10 percent.

It said Mr Foran had offered to reduce his base salary of NZ$1.65 million by 15 per cent and the airline's executive team was extending an existing pay freeze.

The airline had also implemented a hiring freeze on non-critical roles, as well as giving operations staff the option to take unpaid leave.

AFP

Transport

Emirates expects coronavirus to impact financial performance: internal notice

Iran Air says suspending European flights

Medics to board virus-hit California ship ahead of docking

Boeing's new CEO regrets blasting predecessor

No more refills: Airlines in US step up measures to guard against Covid-19

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus may force Americans to avoid crowds, brace for quarantines, health official warns

[WASHINGTON] Americans, especially those who are vulnerable, may need to stop attending big gatherings as the...

Mar 9, 2020 06:45 AM
Transport

Emirates expects coronavirus to impact financial performance: internal notice

[DUBAI] Emirates airline expects its financial performance to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak that has led...

Mar 9, 2020 06:43 AM
Transport

Iran Air says suspending European flights

[TEHRAN] Iran Air on Sunday announced the suspension of all its flights to Europe until further notice, a decision...

Mar 9, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

Trump defiant as White House is rebuked for coronavirus response

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump defended the "perfectly coordinated" US response to the coronavirus epidemic on...

Mar 9, 2020 06:38 AM
Banking & Finance

India's Yes Bank founder arrested on money laundering allegations

[MUMBAI] The founder of India's Yes Bank was arrested on allegations of money laundering on Sunday, amid efforts to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.