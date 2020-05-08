You are here

Home > Transport

Air New Zealand to boost capacity as virus curbs ease, but higher fares expected

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 2:53 PM

doc7ahckgw3r7c13azee5aw_doc79s1sj0ua88tcjig927.jpg
Air New Zealand said on Friday it would boost domestic capacity to 20 per cent of usual levels once the country further loosens pandemic restrictions, but it cannot offer its lowest fares due to social distancing requirements.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Air New Zealand said on Friday it would boost domestic capacity to 20 per cent of usual levels once the country further loosens pandemic restrictions, but it cannot offer its lowest fares due to social distancing requirements.

New Zealand will decide on Monday whether to lower its alert level to 2 from 3, which would allow for the return of non-essential domestic travel as the country, which currently has relatively few Covid-19 cases, eases its lockdown.

Air New Zealand said, at level 2, it would operate to majority of domestic airports, but social distancing measures meant it could sell just under 50 per cent of the seats on its turboprops and 65 per cent on an Airbus SE A320.

"On that basis, to ensure we cover our operating costs, we won't be able to offer our lowest lead in fares until social distancing measures are removed," Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran said in a statement.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents global airlines, earlier this week came out against leaving middle seats empty on aircraft, a measure it had previously said was likely. IATA said most airlines would have been unable to make money last year.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Stock markets steady at open

Air New Zealand said it expected the ramp-up of domestic flight frequencies to be a slow journey.

"Even when we come out of Alert Level 1, all of our domestic destinations will see fewer flights and reduced frequencies," Mr Foran said. "This is the harsh reality of closed international borders and a depressed domestic economy, with more Kiwis in unemployment and people watching what they spend."

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots Association said on Friday almost 300 of its 1,200 Air New Zealand jet pilot members had been made redundant or taken early retirement. The 900 remaining on the payroll have agreed to take what equates to a 30 per cent pay cut over the next nine months, the union said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Tesla and Detroit automakers get green light to reopen plants

Uber losses widen in pandemic, amid recovery signs

Rolls-Royce slashes production goals, pledges greater cost cuts

BA parent IAG will tap UK government support to survive long slump

US auto-parts makers seek short-term funding to fuel industry restart

815m-euro Q1 operating loss gives Air France-KLM first taste of coronavirus impact

BREAKING NEWS

May 8, 2020 02:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Traders wiped out by 5x Short SIA DLCs cry foul

MANY traders saw their entire positions in the 5x Short Singapore Airlines (SIA) daily leverage certificates (DLCs)...

May 8, 2020 02:25 PM
Banking & Finance

India firms leaning more on Japan banks amid funding freeze

[MUMBAI] In these times of crisis, India's top companies are leaning on Japanese lenders for funding.

May 8, 2020 02:19 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on virus hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, as investors looked beyond grim economic news to focus on...

May 8, 2020 02:10 PM
Garage

Uber leads US$170m investment in e-scooter rental firm Lime

[LONDON] Uber Technologies is leading an investment round of US$170 million in e-scooter rental company Lime, a...

May 8, 2020 02:00 PM
Technology

Siemens sees bigger hit from coronavirus impact coming as Q2 profit plunges

[ZURICH] Siemens on Friday said it expected "even stronger impacts" from the coronavirus pandemic in the weeks ahead...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.