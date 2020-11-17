You are here

Home > Transport

AirAsia Japan files for bankruptcy

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 8:10 PM

AK_aa_1711.jpg
AirAsia Japan has filed for bankruptcy with the Tokyo District Court after flagging last month it would cease operations in the country, as the coronavirus pandemic that's wiped out travel globally took its toll.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] AirAsia Japan has filed for bankruptcy with the Tokyo District Court after flagging last month it would cease operations in the country, as the coronavirus pandemic that's wiped out travel globally took its toll.

The arm of Malaysia's AirAsia Group then received a provisional administration order from the court on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

"Given AirAsia Japan's current financial position, we regret to inform that AirAsia Japan is currently unable to settle the outstanding refunds," the statement said. "We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers who have used or booked AirAsia Japan flights."

AirAsia, which reported its largest loss on record in the second quarter ended June 30, has been under immense pressure this year as Covid-19 roils the aviation industry. Airlines globally have been plunged into crisis, with many cutting thousands of jobs and trying to secure funds for survival. Some, pushed to the brink, have gone out of business.

The low-cost airline has also stopped funding its Indian affiliate, leaving the future of AirAsia India largely dependent on its majority shareholder, Indian conglomerate Tata Group. Long-haul budget arm, AirAsia X, isn't faring much better, earlier this month submitting a new debt restructuring proposal to creditors.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

AirAsia Japan had already cancelled all flights, including one between Nagoya and Taipei. Services operated to Japan by AirAsia's other carriers in places like Thailand and the Philippines won't be affected. International services to Japan from Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines will resume as travel restrictions are eased and borders reopen, the airline said Tuesday.

Customers who have booked AirAsia Japan flights can apply for a refund, which should be available from April next year, or they will receive a credit that can be used on any other AirAsia-operated flight.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Pandemic pushes EasyJet to annual loss of £1.27b

New cruise ships are ready to sail with nowhere to go

Southwest CEO says airline is not looking to expand its fleet

SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Resilience' docks with ISS

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Volkswagen preparing Lamborghini, Ducati for possible ownership changes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 07:40 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart Singapore CEO to oversee some Asean markets in new organisation structure

STANDARD Chartered Bank Singapore chief executive officer Patrick Lee will be responsible for more markets in his...

Nov 17, 2020 07:26 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's mass vaccination plan faces delay over emergency approval

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo's push for mass vaccinations to be rolled out in December faces a delay...

Nov 17, 2020 06:32 PM
Government & Economy

Swedish MNCs team up with Singapore SMEs in partnership programme

SWEDISH multinational companies (MNCs) based in Singapore are teaming up with local small and medium-sized...

Nov 17, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 17, 2020 06:27 PM
Government & Economy

France regaining control over coronavirus but caution still needed: minister

[PARIS] France's health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the country was regaining control over the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for