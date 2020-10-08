You are here

AirAsia to return planes to lessors, shrink fleet

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 7:28 PM

Malaysia's AirAsia Group is looking to return some planes to lessors and shrink its fleet, Group CEO Tony Fernandes said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's AirAsia Group is looking to return some planes to lessors and shrink its fleet, Group CEO Tony Fernandes said on Thursday.

"We are not going to buy new planes and we are going to return as many as we can. I estimate by the end of next year we'll be flying 180 planes," Mr Fernandes said in an interview with reporters. The group currently has 245 aircraft.

Mr Fernandes said AirAsia remains in talks with supplier Airbus about reducing pending orders.

