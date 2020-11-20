You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus, Boeing expected to turn to hybrid engine technology for new planes: lessor

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 9:33 AM

rk_airbus-boeing_201120.jpg
Airbus and Boeing are expected to turn to hybrid electric technology when they develop the next generation of airplanes because of limits on improving current engines, the head of a major aircraft lessor said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CHICAGO] Airbus and Boeing are expected to turn to hybrid electric technology when they develop the next generation of airplanes because of limits on improving current engines, the head of a major aircraft lessor said on Thursday.

Airbus is already working hard on a hybrid solution but Boeing is likely to be more cautious about making a major investment in a new program given its challenges with the return of the 737 MAX and certification of the 777X, Air Lease Corp chief executive Steven Udvar-Hazy said at the Skift Aviation Forum.

"I have serious doubts that either Boeing or Airbus can design an all new airplane using current aerodynamic engine technologies that can have a meaningful - let's call it double-digit advantage over what we already have," he said in reference to fuel efficiency. "So what I see evolving is more of a hybrid."

Mr Udvar-Hazy said hybrid engines would allow for a lighter aircraft weight, as well as a technology transition rather than a step change.

"Almost like we didn't go from all piston engine and diesel cars to all electric cars," he said. "There's that transition with hybrids that have a smaller gasoline engine and then an electric augmentation engine, like the Prius for the example."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Airbus said last year it was considering producing a hybrid plane by 2035 as it strives for a low-emission aircraft, while Rolls-Royce Holdings said in March it expected hybrid planes carrying around 100 people to be flying commercially by 2029.

Boeing did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Boeing's director of environmental strategy Sean Newsum said in January that scaling up hybrid technology to a 737-sized plane could take decades, though hybrid-powered regional planes could enter service in the 2030s, according to a FlightGlobal report.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Switch to electric vehicles could 'end oil era': analysis

As travel bubbles kick off, don't expect a miracle

Jefferies Equity upgrades Cathay Pacific to a 'buy'

As regulators prepare to weigh in on 737 MAX, FAA's global dominance fades

Kia Motors workers in S Korea to stage partial strike over wages, EV plans

AirAsia X posts larger loss as revenue hit by virus curbs

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 09:29 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's consumer prices fall at fastest pace in decade, reviving deflation fears

[TOKYO] Japan's core consumer prices fell in October at their fastest annual pace in nearly a decade as the boost...

Nov 20, 2020 09:27 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.36...

Nov 20, 2020 09:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Revolut Singapore loses heavyweight compliance chief

PAYMENTS firm Revolut has lost its heavyweight compliance chief in Singapore just about a year after the ex-Credit...

Nov 20, 2020 08:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers complete merger: Singtel

SINGAPORE Telecommunications (Singtel) on Friday said the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel, a subsidiary...

Nov 20, 2020 08:45 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, Straits Trading, Koufu, DBS, Singtel

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DoctorxDentist's headache grows as MOH, medical bodies lean on platform

Fear for 4,700 jobs as two UK retailers go into administration

Will Biden appoint a US ambassador to Singapore?

Singapore cannot keep borders closed forever: PM Lee

Cyclical stocks to lead earnings recovery when vaccines roll out

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for