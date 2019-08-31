You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus drops bid to replace Canada fighter jets

Sat, Aug 31, 2019 - 6:43 AM

nz_airbus_310833.jpg
Aerospace giant Airbus announced on Friday that it is withdrawing from a Canadian government call for proposals to replace 88 aging fighter jets.
PHOTO: AFP

[OTTAWA] Aerospace giant Airbus announced on Friday that it is withdrawing from a Canadian government call for proposals to replace 88 aging fighter jets.

The contract is reportedly valued at a minimum C$15 billion (S$15.83 billion).

The company announced in a statement with Britain's Defence Ministry that the Typhoon fighter presented by the Eurofighter consortium would no longer be among the candidates.

The statement cited two factors for the decision, the first of which was that security requirements from the joint US-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) were too expensive.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"NORAD security requirements continue to place too significant of a cost on platforms whose manufacture and repair chains sit outside" the United States and Canada, the statement said.

The new aircraft's central role will be to patrol North American air space with the US Air Force under NORAD.

Additionally, "the significant recent revision of industrial technological benefits (ITB) obligations does not sufficiently value the binding commitments the Typhoon Canada package was willing to make, and which were one of its major points of focus," the statement said.

Airbus's withdrawal leaves the field open to three other candidates: Saab's Gripen, Lockheed Martin's F-35 and Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet.

France's Dassault Aviation took its Rafale out of the running in November because of technical requirements tied to Canada's membership in the "Five Eyes" signals intelligence sharing group of nations that the company could not meet, sources told AFP.

The Five Eyes group is comprised of Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

The defence contractors have until the spring of 2020 to submit initial proposals with a contract award due in early 2022 and delivery expected in 2025.

After a trade dispute with Boeing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government announced in 2017 that, instead of buying 18 new Super Hornets, it would buy 18 used F-18s from Australia as a stop-gap measure.

AFP

Transport

US penalises shipping firms said to help North Korea circumvent UN sanctions

Trump prods General Motors over its auto plants in China

Late-night airport arrivals about to become easier at Japan's Narita

Cathay warns staff to stay away from Hong Kong general strike

These are the most luxurious airport lounges in Asia

EU carworkers target Brexit spoils 

Editor's Choice

BT_20190831_JLSORA31_3878646.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

End of Libor will see replacement of SOR benchmark

BT_20190831_KRDC3150CE_3879035.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Real Estate

Muted updates to DC rates amid challenging macro scene

nz_cbd_310825.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Market value of Singapore stocks shrinks again in August

Must Read

BT_20190831_JLSORA31_3878646.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

End of Libor will see replacement of SOR benchmark

BT_20190831_KRDC3150CE_3879035.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Real Estate

Muted updates to DC rates amid challenging macro scene

BT_20190831_VIBANK31_3878895.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank lending dips in July, weighed down by fall in business loans

BT_20190831_NAHMERGER31_3879044.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Government & Economy

India unveils mergers involving 10 state-owned banks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly