Airbus extends lead over Boeing with 415 jet sales in October

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 6:48 AM

Airbus had 415 airplane orders in October, including its largest ever from a single airline, extending a wide lead over Boeing, which has been hit by the grounding of its 737 Max.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

The European planemaker also announced on Thursday deals including 12 orders for its A330neo passenger jet from an unidentified buyer.

The Airbus deals, including a record order for 300 aircraft from India's IndiGo announced last week, brought the January-October total to 718 aircraft or a net 542 after cancellations.

Boeing has reported 170 orders through end-September, the latest period for which data is available, or a net total of 54 after cancellations.

After an accounting adjustment representing jets ordered in previous years but now thought unlikely to be delivered, Boeing's net total sank to a negative 84 airplanes.

Airbus, which last week cut its annual delivery target by 2-3 per cent to 860 aircraft, said it had delivered 648 aircraft in the first 10 months of 2019.

REUTERS

