You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus puts off planned ramp-up of A220 jet

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 6:30 AM

nz_Airbus_160435.jpg
Airbus is delaying its planned Canadian production ramp-up of its A220 jet by a year, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak weighs on broader airline demand for aircraft.
PHOTO: AFP

[MONTREAL] Airbus is delaying its planned Canadian production ramp-up of its A220 jet by a year, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak weighs on broader airline demand for aircraft.

Airbus plans to start picking up production of the narrowbody jet from the current four per month by mid-2021 at its Mirabel facility near Montreal, Airbus spokeswoman Marcella Cortellazzi said.

The company, which acquired the jet program from Canada's Bombardier, had planned to produce 10 of the jets per month in the country by the middle of the decade.

Airlines are preserving cash as air travel plummets, with coronavirus cases topping 615,000 in the United States and 2 million globally, according to a Reuters tally.

Airbus' planned ramp-up of the jet at a second site in Mobile, Alabama, to four a month remains unchanged.

SEE ALSO

Apple, Google must show contact tracing will not violate privacy, US senator says

Production at the company's Quebec plant has been paused from March 24 until at least May 4 after the provincial government ordered an end to all non-essential business operations.

Ms Cortellazzi said the company planned to restart operations on May 5.

Airbus announced this month it would cut narrowbody production by a third to 40 a month. It also issued figures showing a roughly 40 per cent cut in wide body production.

Airbus did not announce production cuts for the A220.

REUTERS

Transport

Trouble makes port call at Singapore's giant oil trader Hin Leong

Construction work on HS2 rail project can begin, says Britain

Taiwan virus aid sparks calls to rename China Airlines

Chinese airlines report 33.62b yuan loss in Q1 as virus erodes travel demand

Singapore Airlines shareholders to vote on mammoth cash call at April 30 virtual EGM

Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 16, 2020 06:22 AM
Technology

Apple, Google must show contact tracing will not violate privacy, US senator says

[WASHINGTON] Smartphone software makers Google and Apple will have to convince the public that any contact tracing...

Apr 16, 2020 06:15 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil sinks after record 19m barrel US crude build

[NEW YORK] US crude prices fell to an 18-year low and Brent lost more than 6 per cent on Wednesday after the United...

Apr 16, 2020 05:58 AM
Stocks

US: Dow ends 1.9% lower after terrible economic data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks tumbled Wednesday following a trove of weak economic data and bank earnings reports...

Apr 16, 2020 05:48 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares halt five-day rally as earnings underscore coronavirus hit

[LONDON] European shares closed firmly in the red on Wednesday, ending a five-day rally as the first batch of...

Apr 16, 2020 12:16 AM
Technology

Apple launches new cheap iPhone to boost sales ahead of 5G model

[CUPERTINO] Apple unveiled the new iPhone SE, its first low-cost smartphone in four years, seeking to boost sales...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.