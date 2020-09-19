You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus wins lawsuit over payments to consultants linked to scandal

Sat, Sep 19, 2020 - 10:27 AM

nz_Airbus_190963.jpg
Airbus won a Paris lawsuit over its decision to halt payments to a Hong Kong consulting firm after an internal review suggested the contractor may have been connected to a larger bribery scandal at the planemaker.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Airbus won a Paris lawsuit over its decision to halt payments to a Hong Kong consulting firm after an internal review suggested the contractor may have been connected to a larger bribery scandal at the planemaker.

A Paris appeals court on Tuesday dismissed Samwell International's suit seeking 1.5 million euros (S$2.4 million) in unpaid fees.

The ruling backed a non-public decision last year by an arbitration court that had said there were "serious, precise and consistent presumptions" suggesting Airbus's contracts with Samwell, which helped with helicopter sales, were "tainted with corruption" and should be invalidated.

The ruling opens a window into the behind-closed-doors arbitration disputes between Airbus and its intermediaries as it cut payments while facing global bribery investigations.

Airbus agreed to a 3.6 billion euro settlement in January to resolve allegations by French, American and British prosecutors that the company used middle men to win over officials in overseas markets with bribes.

SEE ALSO

HNA Group chairman barred from flying, vacationing on firm's failure to pay court-ordered US$5,300

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Airbus declined to comment on the lawsuit. Officials at Samwell couldn't be reached to comment by email or by phone in Hong Kong. A lawyer for Samwell in Paris declined to comment.

Samwell complained that Airbus based its allegations on a due-diligence review of business partners, that the planemaker refused to provide. But the arbitration and appellate courts were unmoved, saying their decision wasn't based on the investigation conducted by law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed.

In the Paris case, the judges said that the arbitration court was right to consider that the high fee of 5 per cent in the 2011 contract hinted at corruption, in particular given that it was twice as much as the commission foreseen in a second contract. The judges also highlighted that Samwell failed to convince the arbitrator that any effective work had been done.

Overall, the Paris court backed the arbitrator's determination, after examining five suspicious items, including allegations that Airbus was obliged to work with Samwell to make the sales.

Past rulings in cases where intermediaries sought urgent rulings due to financial difficulties haven't always gone Airbus' way.

A Toulouse court three years ago ordered the planemaker to pay US$1.8 million to another Hong Kong business after chiding Airbus for hiding "behind the existence of an internal audit it triggered in link with criminal investigations it faces worldwide for alleged corruption" to avoid paying its bills.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Ryanair cuts capacity further, citing travel restrictions

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

Carmakers cry foul as EU's climate plan takes aim at industry

EU travel industry steps up quarantine pushback

Qantas CEO Joyce's pay falls 83% because of coronavirus pandemic

Uber to seek partial sale of US$6.3b Didi stake

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 19, 2020 10:47 AM
Banking & Finance

Eurozone yields nudge up, little concern around Italian local elections

[MILAN] Eurozone government bond yields edged up on Friday but prices remained supported as attention remained on...

Sep 19, 2020 10:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Swedbank is being investigated for suspected market abuse

[STOCKHOLM] Swedbank, one of Sweden's biggest banks, is being investigated by the local watchdog for suspected...

Sep 19, 2020 10:04 AM
Technology

EU looks to fast 5G, supercomputers to boost virus-hit economy

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission on Friday urged the 27-country bloc to work together to speed up the rollout of...

Sep 19, 2020 09:56 AM
Garage

Scaling up, French firm fashions fish skins for luxury market

[SAINT-FONS] A French company is collecting fish skins that would otherwise wind up in restaurant trash cans,...

Sep 19, 2020 09:34 AM
Banking & Finance

UBS chairman revives mega-merger vision with deal wish list

[LONDON] UBS Group chairman Axel Weber is reviving a decade-long push for a mega-merger to create a European banking...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

Singaporeans, are you happy?

Oil flat as Libya developments counter Opec+ boost

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.