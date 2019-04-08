You are here

Home > Transport

Aireon's data helped FAA decide to ground Boeing 737 Max jets

Virginia-based firm supplied agency critical information that led to the decision
Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

ITS official launch wasn't planned for weeks, but Aireon, a McLean, Virginia-based company made headlines in March after it provided critical flight data to the Federal Aviation Administration that led to the agency's decision to ground all Boeing 737 Max jets.

Current ground-based systems track aircraft, but offer coverage for only about 30 per cent of the globe, leaving wide swaths of ocean and portions of some countries uncovered. Aireon, however, is the first company to offer real-time tracking of aircraft operations around the world using a global network of satellites.

In the case of the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed in Addis Ababa on March 10, Aireon was able to give the FAA information about the plane's position and trajectory. The FAA would have eventually been able to get the same details itself, but it would have had to wait until the plane's data recorders had been recovered and analysed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The system, which was still in beta testing when it provided the data to the FAA, went live on Tuesday, and at an event in Washington marking the occasion, chief executive Don Thoma recounted how the company became involved with the FAA's decision to ground the Boeing 737 Max.

The day of the crash, FAA officials reached out to Aireon to see if the company could offer any insight into what might have happened, Mr Thoma said.

"Literally, the same day of the accident they contacted us asking us if we had data, because this occurred, obviously, in Africa where there was no data source," he said. "They hadn't collected the black box yet, and we provided that data to the FAA and NTSB accident investigators at that point in time so that they could look at that data."

Over the next two days, Aireon officials worked with the FAA to refine the data, which ultimately showed that in the minutes before it crashed, the Ethiopian Airlines jet flew a similar up and down pattern to that of a Lion Air 737 Max 8 that crashed into the Java Sea on Oct 29. Acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell cited the data provided by Aireon in announcing his decision to ground the jets on March 13.

Still, Mr Thoma was quick to note that Aireon's role was strictly informational and that the data the company provided was only one piece of the investigation.

"We're not aircraft accident investigators," he said. "We're the data source. We made that available."

He said the information the company provided about the Ethiopian Airlines flight is only one of the ways Aireon's systems can be used to improve the safety and efficiency of the world's aviation system.

Because Aireon offers the ability to better track aircraft, it can help planes fly more direct routes, which saves fuel. An analysis by Nats, a UK-based air traffic control company, and the International Civil Aviation Organization estimated a cost savings of up to US$300 per transatlantic flight for users of the system. WP

Transport

Indonesia's ride-hailing firm Gojek joins 'Decacorn' ranks with US$10b valuation

EU speeds up probe into cartel charges against VW, Daimler, BMW

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Japanese judges asked to question Ghosn's wife

EU accuses BMW, Daimler and VW of breaking antitrust rules

Boeing cuts 737 production rate by 10 planes per month

Editor's Choice

Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 World's first 5G phone released in South Korea
3 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
4 CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments
5 Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

Must Read

Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

Apr 8, 2019
Energy & Commodities

BHP to cut more than 700 white-collar jobs, including some in Singapore: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening