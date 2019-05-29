You are here

Home > Transport

Airline group to hold summit on Boeing 737 MAX return in 5-7 weeks: Iata head

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 3:25 PM

colin-al-29.jpg
At an Iata meeting in Montreal last week, airline members said they wanted regulators to cooperate closely on the decision to un-ground the plane, Iata director general Alexandre de Juniac told reporters.
ST PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

[SEOUL]  The International Air Transport Association (Iata) will organise a summit with airlines, regulators and manufacturers in five to seven weeks to discuss what is needed for the Boeing Co 737 MAX to return to service, the airline group's head said on Wednesday.

At an Iata meeting in Montreal last week, airline members said they wanted regulators to cooperate closely on the decision to un-ground the plane, Iata director general Alexandre de Juniac told reporters.

"We hope that they will align their timeframe," he said of regulators. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Boeing tells key MAX buyer that jet will be back in air by July

Toyota may invest about 60b yen in China ride-hailing firm Didi: report

Challenging environment could present headwinds for SIA amid recovery

Practical responses to climate change

IndiGo forecasts strong year as Jet collapse boosts its profit

Nissan Motor tied to Renault-Fiat faces less independent future

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_290519_38.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS says it does not engage in currency manipulation in response to US Treasury report

BP_CBD_290519_37.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Why Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam were added to US currency watchlist

May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore has highest rate of discrepancies in job applications in Asia-Pacific: study

Morrison & Foerster - Shirin Tang.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Law firm Morrison & Foerster names Shirin Tang managing partner of Singapore office

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening