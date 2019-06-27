You are here

Home > Transport

Airlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 10:40 PM

doc75z4uj8kek71gylibr8_doc75yrf146eqr1blos9nq9.jpg
Airlines on Thursday urged global regulators to coordinate on measures needed to bring the grounded 737 MAX jetliner back into service, as Boeing grappled with a new technical glitch and investors sold shares of suppliers over fears of more disruption.
REUTERS

[PARIS] Airlines on Thursday urged global regulators to coordinate on measures needed to bring the grounded 737 MAX jetliner back into service, as Boeing grappled with a new technical glitch and investors sold shares of suppliers over fears of more disruption.

Airlines are now warning of the prospect of flights being disrupted beyond the end of the busy summer period when the grounding of over 300 MAX jets and a delivery halt affecting at least 100 more has caused cancellations and high leasing bills.

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March in the wake of two accidents in five months, which prompted Boeing to redesign part of an automated software system suspected of playing a role in the crashes that also involved faulty sensor data.

The International Air Transport Association, a body representing some 290 airlines and over 80 per cent of global traffic, said technical requirements and timelines for the safe re-entry to service of the 737 MAX should be aligned.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The statement came a day after an IATA summit to discuss the grounding of Boeing's top-selling passenger jet - the second such meeting held in recent weeks.

It also followed news on Wednesday, first reported by Reuters, that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had identified a new risk that Boeing must address on the 737 MAX before it can start flying again.

The FAA did not elaborate on the latest setback, but sources familiar with the matter told Reuters it was discovered during a simulator test last week. It was not yet clear if the issue could be addressed with a software upgrade or would require a more complex hardware fix.

Downgrading its rating on Senior to "equal weight", Barclays said it expected a widespread "supplier reset" following the grounding of the 737 MAX, with the impact on 2020 results not yet factored into analysts' consensus forecasts.

"Aviation is a globally integrated system that relies on global standards, including mutual recognition, trust, and reciprocity among safety regulators," IATA said.

"Aviation cannot function efficiently without this coordinated effort, and restoring public confidence demands it," IATA added, calling also for global alignment on additional training requirements for 737 MAX flight crew.

Travel firm TUI said on Thursday it did not expect an additional financial impact after the FAA's latest warning on the 737 MAX. TUI has already taken a 300 million euro (S$461 million) hit to remove the jet from its summer schedules.

China was first to ground the MAX after a March 10 crash in Ethiopia within five months of a similar crash off Indonesia, killing a combined 346 people.

Once regulators approve the MAX for flight, airlines must remove the jets from storage and implement new pilot training, a process that will differ for each airline but that US carriers have said will take at least one month.

Some airlines and regulators have argued that pilots should be trained in a MAX simulator before flying, though Boeing's minimum training requirements do not call for flight simulators, according to draft proposals.

REUTERS

Transport

Carmaker PSA to decide on new Ellesmere work after final Brexit terms

Air India plane makes emergency landing in UK after hoax bomb threat

India says present business environment not good for Air India sale

Ford to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by end of 2020

SoftBank, Toyota's self-driving car venture to add 5 more automakers: sources

Electric cars in Asean economies: a slow evolution

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
3 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

nwy_Tower_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

doc75z1bcfc43spylcx6bd_doc728u9k5khypjqv44duq.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Property.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening