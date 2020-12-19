You are here

Airports advised to step up security efforts for Covid-19 vaccine cargo

Sat, Dec 19, 2020

Airports around the world are being advised to step up security efforts to protect Covid-19 vaccine shipments amid police warnings of potential targeting from criminal networks.
The recommendation from a global airports body comes as pharmaceutical companies and airlines are...

