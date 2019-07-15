You are here

Home > Transport

Alitalia rescue plan could see Delta boost its minority stake

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Rome

ITALY'S government is working on a rescue package for bankrupt Alitalia that could see US carrier Delta Air Lines Inc boost its stake in a new company from an initial minority holding, according to people familiar with the talks.

With a deadline for bids set for Monday, Delta could step in and later acquire more shares from two state bodies - railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane SpA and the Treasury - or through a capital injection, the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential negotiations.

Ferrovie and the Treasury are expected to have a combined stake of about 50 per cent initially with Delta getting around 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The airline has been under special administration for more than two years and now faces either liquidation or de facto nationalisation.

A group of public and private investors must submit a binding offer by Monday but most details, including who will join the bid, remain murky and one of the state companies involved is said to be seeking more time.

Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, who's leading rescue attempts as economic development minister, is seeking agreement on a package which could include the option of a stake increase for Delta and the involvement of Atlantia SpA, the Benetton family industrial arm which operates some of the country's biggest airports.

Ferrovie is set to hold a board meeting on Monday to weigh an offer, the people said. But the company may not come up with a definitive bid that day as Atlantia only made an initial manifestation of interest to Ferrovie's adviser on Thursday. Instead, the state rail operator is set to ask for a few more weeks to come up with a final, binding offer, the people said.

That strategy was discussed on Friday morning in Rome by Mr Di Maio and Ferrovie management, the people said. Mr Di Maio is under pressure to show results and has said he will not postpone Monday's deadline. Ferrovie didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Delta continues to work with Ferrovie and confirms it is interested in becoming a minority shareholder in a reorganised Alitalia," the US company said in response to a request for comment. "Discussions remain ongoing and any investment remains subject to Delta board approval." BLOOMBERG

Transport

US-China trade tensions hit Panama Canal revenues

Cuba takes first step in railways upgrade with China, Russia help

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

In Paris, cars forced to make way for the two-wheel revolution

Trump administration freezing fuel efficiency penalties

Volkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars

Editor's Choice

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_LTTOPLINE_3834860.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
3 Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat
4 How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears
5 Laid-off expat bankers struggle to find new jobs in Hong Kong

Must Read

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_VIWING13_3834838.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Opinion

Positive moves to tackle shortage of Singapore MNCs

BT_20190715_MTASIA_3834850.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

How will a rising Asia lead the way?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly