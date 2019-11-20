You are here

Home > Transport

All at sea: Qatar signs up floating hotels for World Cup

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Doha

FOOTBALL fans prone to seasickness may need to consider alternatives, but supporters with sea legs will be able to stay on one of two giant cruise liners during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Organisers said on Monday they had agreed with Swiss-based MSC Cruises for two of its 16 ships with a combined total of 4,000 cabins to be berthed in Doha Port during the tournament.

The vessels "will give fans a spectacular view of (Doha's) West Bay skyline", Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Chartering cruise liners for fans has long been part of Qatar's accommodation strategy, with the country keen to offer sustainable solutions for the month-long tournament, which will kick off on Nov 21, 2022," the statement added.

SEE ALSO

Signs mount that Qatar embargo may end as mediation gears up

British tabloids have speculated that alcohol could be permitted onboard despite Qatar's strict Islamic rules governing alcohol consumption, leading to headlines encouraging "booze cruise for fans".

Under the agreement, the value of which was not given, the MSC Europa and MSC Poesia will be used to accommodate fans.

The MSC Europa will be delivered in 2022 and is due to be powered by liquefied natural gas, the statement said.

The MSC Poesia features three swimming pools, 14 bars and a waterfall, according to the ship map.

Gas-rich Qatar opened a new temporary passenger terminal at Doha Port in October as it seeks to increase the number of cruise ships calling in the Gulf state.

Authorities said the terminal will serve until the completion of a port-expansion plan due in 2022.

Qatar expects to host some 1.5 million visitors during world football's premier event. AFP

Transport

Money FM podcast: Do we need in-car cameras?

Shipping groups exchange broadsides at global maritime meeting

Airlines zoom in on grounded Boeing 737 MAX at Dubai Airshow

Ford introduces the all-electric Mustang

Strike-hit South African Airways says state will not come to the rescue

Air Astana says plans to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Aramco sees nearly enough early orders to pull off IPO

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco's bankers are voicing confidence there's enough investor interest to pull off the reduced...

Nov 20, 2019 12:10 AM
Energy & Commodities

US hails US$110m rice export agreement with South Korea

[WASHINGTON] South Korea has agreed to buy more than US$100 million in annual US rice exports, US officials said...

Nov 19, 2019 11:52 PM
Life & Culture

Oslo fells London's annual Christmas tree in decades-old tradition

[OSLO] From an Oslo forest comes the Christmas gift Norway gives Britain every year - a towering tree for London's...

Nov 19, 2019 11:30 PM
Transport

Strike-hit South African Airways says state will not come to the rescue

[JOHANNESBURG] South African Airways (SAA) resumed some regional flights on Tuesday but warned that only a deal with...

Nov 19, 2019 11:26 PM
Companies & Markets

GS Holdings disposes stake in wholly-owned subsidiary for S$2m

CATALIST-LISTED GS Holdings has sold all of its 6.5 million shares in its wholly-owned subsidiary, GreatSolutions,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly