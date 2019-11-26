You are here

Home > Transport

Alstom UK fined £15m for Tunis metro contract bribe

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 7:04 AM

rk_Alstom_261119.jpg
The UK arm of French rail firm Alstom was on Monday fined £15 million (S$27.3 million) for bribery in relation to a tram contract in Tunisia, Britain's Serious Fraud Office said.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] The UK arm of French rail firm Alstom was on Monday fined £15 million (S$27.3 million) for bribery in relation to a tram contract in Tunisia, Britain's Serious Fraud Office said.

Alstom Network UK was convicted of conspiracy to corrupt last year for paying an intermediary 2.4 million euros to win an 80-million-euro contract with Transtu, which runs the Tunis Metro, between 2003 and 2006.

Instead of being "a legitimate contract for services", the intermediary - Nevco - was in fact "a conduit for bribes", the SFO said in a statement.

The prosecution said Nevco was run by the brother-in-law of Tunisia's late president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who was ousted from power during the so-called "Arab Spring" of 2011.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This sentencing brings to an end a case which involved cooperation from over 30 countries and concerned conduct across Europe and beyond," said SFO director Lisa Osofsky.

SEE ALSO

Former UAW leader, GM director charged in bribery probe

"It shows we will work tirelessly with law enforcement around the world to root out bribery and corruption."

In addition to the £15 million fine, Alstom was ordered to pay £1.4 million in costs. It has 28 days to pay the total amount.

Alstom had no immediate comment when contacted by AFP.

The firm and two executives were cleared of corruption charges in the same case at London's Southwark Crown Court in relation to transport contracts in Poland and India, the SFO said.

Last year, three executives from Alstom Power Ltd were jailed after they admitted paying bribes of over five million euros to win a 240-million-euro power station contract in Lithuania.

In that and the Tunisia case, "papers were falsified to circumvent checks put in place to prevent bribery by Alstom staff responsible for preventing corruption", the SFO said.

Three other executives from Alstom Network UK were acquitted of bribery claims in relation to a contract to provide rolling stock for the Budapest metro system.

The British investigation began in 2009 after Switzerland raised concerns about the group and in particular its British subsidiary.

AFP

Transport

Uber's licence in London not extended

Uber stripped of London operating licence, again

Asian airlines cautious about outlook for 2020; SIA's Subhas Menon to head AAPA from March

Electric cars racing at 273 kmh are test labs for SUVs

Aircraft industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

146,000 orders for Tesla Cybertruck two days after shattering reveal

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

France vows tougher action as world protests abuse against women

[PARIS] France on Monday unveiled new measures to combat the abuse and killing of women by their partners or ex-...

Nov 26, 2019 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Greece completes partial IMF debt repayment: officials

[ATHENS] Greece on Monday completed an early repayment of 2.7 billion euros (S$4.1 billion) in loans from the...

Nov 26, 2019 07:00 AM
Consumer

Texas, Nevada drop out of state AG group suing to block Sprint, T-Mobile merger

[WASHINGTON] Texas' attorney general settled with T-Mobile Inc and Sprint Corp and will drop his opposition to the...

Nov 26, 2019 06:55 AM
Technology

New Facebook app pays people to take part in surveys

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday introduced a "Viewpoints" app in the US that pays members of the social network...

Nov 26, 2019 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trump impeachment report could drop next week: Democrat

[WASHINGTON] US impeachment investigators said on Monday they could present their report of presidential wrongdoing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly