You are here

Home > Transport

American Air to cut overseas flights 25% in slow recovery

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 12:15 AM

[NEW YORK] American Airlines Group will reduce its summer 2021 international schedule by 25 per cent from pre-pandemic levels, signaling that travel abroad will be especially slow to recover from the effects of the coronavirus.

The carrier will drop 15 routes and shift its focus on Asian service to Dallas-Fort Worth instead of Los Angeles.

The retrenchment is fueled by American's decision to retire its Airbus SE A330-300 and Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft - wide-body jets used on international flights - after the pandemic nearly erased demand for travel. The airline also parked its A330-200s for at least two years, further reducing flying capacity.

International business traffic, the most lucrative segment for airlines, is expected to be the last part of the industry to return from government and corporate travel restrictions. American doesn't expect long-distance international demand - for business or leisure - to return to 2019 levels until 2022 at the earliest, said Brian Znotins, the airline's vice president of network planning. American in July will operate just 20 per cent of the international service it flew a year earlier.

"I view this as resetting the base," Mr Znotins said in an interview. "Our growth trajectory will remain the same - we just took three to four years out of that growth. And 2022-2023 should return to 2019 levels, and we'll keep growing from there as we had planned. It's just like we erased three years of history."

SEE ALSO

Norwegian Air scraps US$10.6b deal for Boeing 737 Max, 787 jets

Domestic air travel worldwide improved slightly in May from April, but international traffic remained "virtually stopped," Alexandre de Juniac, director general of the International Air Transport Association, said in a statement Wednesday.

"We are only at the very beginning of a long and difficult recovery," he said. "And there is tremendous uncertainty about what impact a resurgence of new Covid-19 cases in key markets could have."

American will drop flights from Philadelphia to Berlin; Dallas-Fort Worth to Munich; and Los Angeles to Hong Kong and Beijing; among others. It also won't begin four international routes that had been planned for next year.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline will shift the focus of its Los Angeles hub to domestic flights instead of ones to Asia and South America. American also will seek government permission to move its Los Angeles-Shanghai route to Seattle.

Growth to India and Asia will be based in part on an alliance announced earlier this year with Alaska Air Group. American will keep plans to add service from Seattle to London and Bangalore, India, next year. American also will continue to fly to the hubs of joint business partners, including British Airways, and expects to operate a full schedule to London Heathrow by 2021.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Singapore Airport adopts contactless toilets and robot cleaners for Covid-19 travel

Geely's Volvo announces its biggest ever recall over seat belt cable

BOC Aviation cancels 30 Boeing 737 MAX but backs grounded jet

Japan's new auto sales skid 23% y-o-y in June: industry data

Airbus cuts 15,000 jobs to face aviation's 'gravest crisis'

Bentley bets on a better Bentayga

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 12:06 AM
Companies & Markets

AGV Group to assist MAS and CAD with probe into possible SFA offence

AGV Group said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday that it had received notices from the Commercial Affairs...

Jul 2, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing continues recovery in June: survey

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturers continued to recover in June from the sharp downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis...

Jul 1, 2020 11:46 PM
Consumer

UK retailer John Lewis says unlikely all its stores will re-open

[LONDON] British department store chain John Lewis said on Wednesday it was "highly unlikely" all its 50 stores...

Jul 1, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: Jobs, local businesses and social mobility at forefront of live political debate

LOWERING unemployment, supporting local businesses and improving social mobility were among the issues tackled by...

Jul 1, 2020 11:37 PM
Consumer

Macy's posts nearly US$4b in losses, doesn't expect another shutdown

[NEW YORK] Macy's reported a staggering US$3.58 billion loss on Wednesday for its coronavirus-hit first quarter as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.