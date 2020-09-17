You are here

Home > Transport

Asian airlines turn to 'flights to nowhere' to get travellers back in the skies

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 8:46 AM

rk_Qantas_170920.jpg
Qantas Airways said on Thursday it would operate a seven-hour scenic flight over Australia next month, adding to a growing trend in Asia of "flights to nowhere" that take off and land at the same airport.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways said on Thursday it would operate a seven-hour scenic flight over Australia next month, adding to a growing trend in Asia of "flights to nowhere" that take off and land at the same airport.

Tough border restrictions to keep the coronavirus under control have led to...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Boeing MAX crashes 'horrific' result of lapses by company, regulator

DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Lufthansa CEO prepares staff for deeper job and fleet cuts

Air New Zealand plans to cut up to 385 more cabin crew jobs

Indian airlines seek US$1.5b interest-free credit line from government

British Airways says pandemic may cost 10,000 jobs

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 09:07 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's reappointed finance minister Aso says will prod regional banks to pursue reforms

[TOKYO] Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday he will encourage regional banks to push through...

Sep 17, 2020 08:39 AM
Government & Economy

Chip group to warn Trump administration against blacklisting China's SMIC

[WASHINGTON] Companies that supply the chip sector with sophisticated and expensive equipment plan to warn the Trump...

Sep 17, 2020 08:30 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore exports rise by 7.7% in August as electronics recover from year-ago low base

SINGAPORE exports kept up their growth momentum in August, with both electronics and non-electronics shipments...

Sep 17, 2020 08:22 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says no TikTok deal yet amid security concerns

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he wasn't ready to approve a deal for an American company to...

Sep 17, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday tracking falls on Wall Street, a day after Japan's parliament elected...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing by mid-October

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Singapore banks stick to hiring plans even as UOB freezes wages

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.