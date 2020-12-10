You are here

Asian nations could mandate Covid-19 shots for travellers: AirAsia boss

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

GOVERNMENTS in Asia could require inbound travellers to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, AirAsia Group's chief executive officer said on Wednesday, with such conditions expected to become a trend in the region.

"I foresee in Asia anyway, I think they won't let anyone in...

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

