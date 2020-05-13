You are here

Home > Transport

Aston Martin posts deep loss as coronavirus outbreak hits sales

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 3:18 PM

ym-aston-130520.jpg
Aston Martin posted a first-quarter pre-tax loss of £119 million (S$207.1 million) after sales dropped by nearly a third due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the destocking of dealers, the carmaker said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Aston Martin posted a first-quarter pre-tax loss of £119 million (S$207.1 million) after sales dropped by nearly a third due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the destocking of dealers, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

"Covid-19 and the resulting global economic shutdown has had a material impact on our performance this quarter," said chief executive Andy Palmer.

Core retail sales slumped 31 per cent year-on-year, the company said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Nissan plans US$2.8b in cuts as part of restructuring plan

China car sales begin recovery after virus plunge

US airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks

Indian trains start rolling again despite virus surge

Boeing reports more 737 MAX cancelations as CEO offers grim outlook

Changi to suspend T4 as passenger numbers fall off the cliff in April

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 03:21 PM
Government & Economy

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of Covid-19

[LONDON] British researchers will study the genes of thousands of ill Covid-19 patients to try to crack one of the...

May 13, 2020 03:19 PM
Government & Economy

675 new Covid-19 cases announced, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 675 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as at...

May 13, 2020 03:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

World's largest wealth fund blacklists four Canadian firms for emissions

[OSLO] Norway's US$1 trillion sovereign fund said on Wednesday it had excluded four Canadian oil and gas companies...

May 13, 2020 03:13 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin rises after eagerly awaited 'halving'

[SINGAPORE] Bitcoin rose on Wednesday after undergoing an eagerly awaited adjustment that occurs every few years to...

May 13, 2020 03:12 PM
Energy & Commodities

S Korea's LG Chem sends delegation to India to probe deadly gas leak

[SEOUL] South Korea's LG Chem said on Wednesday that it had sent a delegation to India to investigate the cause of a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.