Aston Martin posts deep loss as coronavirus outbreak hits sales

[LONDON] Aston Martin posted a first-quarter pre-tax loss of £119 million (S$207.1 million) after sales dropped by nearly a third due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the destocking of dealers, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

"Covid-19 and the resulting global economic shutdown has had a material impact on our performance this quarter," said chief executive Andy Palmer.

Core retail sales slumped 31 per cent year-on-year, the company said.

