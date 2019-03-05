You are here

Home > Transport

At US$12.5m, this Bugatti is the most expensive new car ever

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 5:54 PM

file74cg1ebn9k216mp2g32j.jpg
The new Bugatti La Voiture Noire is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019.
REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] For its 110th anniversary, Bugatti has created a jet black rocket it hails as the most expensive car of all time. It wouldn't look out of place as Star Wars villain Darth Vader's preferred mode of transport.

"La Voiture Noire" is priced at US$12.5 million, which would buy about 300 Tesla Model 3s. The one-time vehicle has already been sold and speculation points to former VW Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Ferdinand Piech as the new owner. Piech was known for his tough leadership style before quitting the brand's parent Volkswagen AG in acrimony in April 2015.

While there's no mention of Piech in Bugatti's statement, describing the new owner only as an "enthusiast" for the brand, it was Piech who signed off on some of Bugatti's outrageous development costs. There is -- intended or not -- a hint of Darth Vader providing some inspiration: "The windscreen seems to flow seamlessly into the windows at the sides like the visor on a helmet," Bugatti said.

The 16-cylinder engine has six tailpipes and La Voiture Noire's extravagant specs highlight the balancing act VW is pulling off across its 12-brand empire. CEO Herbert Diess, in charge since April, has sought to accelerate an overhaul to make the company more agile and rein in spending.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company says the car is "far more than a modern interpretation" of Jean Bugatti's Type 57 SC Atlantic, an industry icon coveted by classic-car aficionados and the most famous work of the son of the company's founder, Ettore Bugatti.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Singapore motor insurers swing to underwriting profit of nearly S$10m for 2018

Tokyo court grants ex-Nissan chief Ghosn bail after over 3-month detention

UK budget airline Flybe says investors back takeover

Passenger jet parts not properly checked by Japanese engine maker

Elon Musk blindsided Tesla staff with store-closing plans

NTU and Volvo to trial world's first full-sized driverless bus

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

skyline.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

doc74cgju3xrdh1mapqxiap_doc73ugfpzw6ph11f2nufkv.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Govt, unions and employers agree retirement, re-employment ages should be raised

COLIN-DBS-5.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS bets on 'poisoned chalice' of India banking to lift profits

colin-w-5.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Real Estate

Co-working space provider WeWork opens new location at 380 Jalan Besar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening