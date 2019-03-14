You are here

Home > Transport

Audi plans fresh overhaul to regain lost ground to BMW, Mercedes

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 5:52 PM

[FRANKFURT] Volkswagen AG's Audi division will present a new plan in May to regain momentum after falling behind rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW AG as the upscale brand braces for more challenges from high spending and new emissions tests in Europe.

"We're going to work hard on our cost structures," Audi Chief Financial Officer Alexander Seitz said Thursday in a statement. "But operationally we're going to face a year of cleaning up" as cost for new vehicles and stricter emission tests in Europe continue to weigh on earnings.

Key Insights

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Audi's return on sales last year slumped to 6 per cent from 7.8 per cent as VW's largest profit contributor increased spending on electric cars and production bottlenecks stemming from new emissions testing in Europe dragged. Global deliveries declined as well.

Audi targets slightly higher deliveries and revenue this year, and an operating profit margin between 7 per cent and 8.5 per cent. Longer-term, the Volkswagen nameplate targets a profit margin between 9 per cent and 11 per cent.

Audi has widened an efficiency push to save 15 billion euros (S$23.03 billion) by 2022 after a tumultuous year that culminated with the temporary arrest of former Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler over his role in the diesel-emissions scandal.

VW CEO Herbert Diess this week singled out labor costs as a "big concern" at the main VW and Audi brands. There might be "some smoke" emanating from Audi's headquarters and main factory in Ingolstadt, Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said.

Get More

Audi will launch 5 fully-electric and 7 plug-in hybrid models within 24 months to overhaul its lineup and consider switching one of its existing model lines to battery power. It will broaden the lineup to 30 electrified cars by 2025.

The brand will invest 14 billion euros on new technology including autonomous driving, electric cars and digital services by end-2023.

CEO Schot told Bloomberg last week the brand expects deeper cooperation with sister brands VW and Porsche help lift returns and plans to put a greater focus on its largest market China.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Boeing 737 Max issue may have broad aviation credit effects: Fitch

Boeing 737 Max deliveries in limbo after deadly crash: sources

SIA sets up S$2b bond programme for senior unsecured debt

Uber nears US$1b spinout of self-driving car unit

Nasa chief acknowledges more trouble with SLS rocket

Trump announces immediate grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements

Must Read

teehai.png
Mar 14, 2019
SME

Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German giant Brenntag as it teams up to go global

BP_Retrenchment_140319_55.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to raise S$450m through placement, preferential offer

Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia agree to suspend overlapping port claims

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening