Australia corporate watchdog charges Norwegian shipping firm with cartel conduct

[SYDNEY] Australia's corporate regulator said on Friday it has charged Norwegian shipping company, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean AS (WWO) with criminal cartel conduct.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the charges relate to international shipping of vehicles to Australia between June 2011 and July 2012.

"This is the third prosecution involving an international shipping company engaging in alleged cartel conduct where criminal charges have been laid under the Competition and Consumer Act," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in an emailed statement.

The company could not be reached immediately for comment.

REUTERS